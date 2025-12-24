Dr Lisa Hutchinson

As the end of another year approaches, the ACHES team wanted to highlight both the challenges we continue to face but also celebrate some of the wins that our collective collaborative community efforts are achieving. In the Christmas spirit of things, we have included 12 short items for you to unpack as a gift for the festive season!

12. Transport for London (TfL) 5G Case

The ULEZ zones not only comprise an opportunistic profiteering exercise, but the ULEZ technology is a surveillance grid associated with disturbing health risks. Yunex Traffic FUSION technology has been deployed across ULEZ and similar sorts of equipment has been installed in Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham andNewcastle. Yunex acknowledges that their products have Heimdall radar units. At all Yunex-installed traffic light junctions, motorists and pedestrians are being bombarded with radar beams, which are carcinogenic, and collimated infrared light signals that can cause cataracts. Covid-19 injections and other vaccines developed since 2017, as well as anaesthetics, contain metal nano particulates that magnify the radiation in the body and create an amplified effect. The equipment deployed by TfL is part of the 5G network that involves collimation of signals, telemetry and backhauling of the data. ACHES has supported an initial court action against TfL in respect of this equipment. In 2026, ACHES will provide further details and next steps about this case.

11. Stephen Thomas vs Cheltenham Borough Council

Stephen Thomas took a judicial review when a new telecom mast planning application was approved as not needing “prior approval”. All new masts require Prior Approval adjudication. The judge in that the considered that the case officer had not taken into account people with metal implants in their body, and the like, which is important because the ICNIRP guidelines, relied in by local government, specifically excludes such individuals from the purview of these guidelines. The case was appealed by Cheltenham Borough Council and lost; so the original judgment stands – that is, that case officers must take into account such a factor. Cheltenham Borough Council recently notified Stephen Thomas that Clarke Telecom (the Agent in the Application) that the mast “will not be built.”

10. Introduction of Digital ID before Parliamentary Consent

The government says they want to roll Digital ID out to help tackle employment fraud, make it easier to access benefits, to rent, and to apply for university and that it would be instrumental is solving the illegal immigration issue. However, not everyone is convinced. The petition, signed by almost 3 million people reads: “We demand that the UK Government immediately commits to not introducing digital ID cards”. The current government plan is for all adults in the UK to have a Digital ID by 2029. If the scheme is approved – you will need a digital ID to prove you have a right to work in the UK. The truth is that certain Digital ID services are already used in the UK.

9. Ways to Resist Digital ID

Digital ID is not about convenience, it is for control. Once adopted, governments and institutions will only recognise you through this system. Access to all resources could be restricted or fully denied if digital systems fail or if your ‘social credit score’ is insufficient. ACHES has produced a leaflet listing simple ways that people can resist Digital ID. These steps include declining to install government apps, keeping physical hard copies of critical documents safe, and avoiding biometric self-scan cameras and unstaffed services, for example. It is important to keep cash alive and use it. In the New Year the ACHES leaflet will be available for free download from the ACHES website which is www.aches.intenational

Meantime the ACHES submission to government in regard of digital ID is available to view at:

https://aches.international/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/ACHES-Dig-ID-Submission-.pdf

8. 5G Masts Continue to be Refused

In October 2025, a recent planning inspectorate decision provided an example where the Planning Inspectorate upheld dismissed a small cell mast installation on the grounds of upholding public safety, even when an ICNIRP certificate was available. “In these circumstances, it is necessary to take a precautionary approach, and I am unable to conclude that the proposals would safeguard against public exposure to electromagnetic fields and thus lead to a detrimental effect on public health”. This decision is very encouraging.

7. 100 Masts in Bristol Stopped: Local Campaigner Approach

Over 100 masts in Bristol alone have been refused because of a local approach. Megan Smith, an active campaigner in the Bristol region has made leaflets and submits them to 400 to 1000 local houses near to the areas where a planned mast is going to be built, in order to warn local residents not only of the sighting and appearance issues, but more importantly the health harms caused by such infrastructures. This elegantly demonstrates how local action really works and numerous masts have now been refused on this localism basis.

6. Visit Groundology

The Earth is a massive reservoir of free electrons: when we lose connection to this reservoir, the cells in our body are unable to balance the charge of electron-deficient free radicals. Our environment is also full of electromagnetic radiation (EMR) from computers, mobile phones, masts, radio and TV broadcasts, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and other electrical appliances. This EMR induces disrupts the trillions of subtle electrical communications that are vital to our body’s systems. Rubber and plastic-soled shoes, along with insulating materials in houses have (literally) disconnected us from Earth. Walking barefoot can be a superb way to re-establish our connection to the Earth, and regain balance. Groundology offers excellent solutions, such as grounding sheets, mats and other devices to help ground. When you purchase from Groundology you support the 5GinMerton campaign at no extra cost.

5. Ditch the Screen: A Glimmer of Hope

A recent article in the Guardian has emphasized how more and more people are now ditching their screenlife and are enjoying real life instead! In some of Berlin’s most renowned night clubs, for example, they are insisting that client’s cellphones are covered up so they are enjoying the moment rather than taking constant selfies. Venues in London, Manchester and New York are introducing similar rules. Even social media usage figures are plummeting as a result of this offline movement – a cause for Christmas cheer!

4. Honour a Digital Detox…not just for Christmas

The Off Manifesto has been signed by numerous personalities and celebrities, and explains we are reaching a critical point regarding our relationship with technology, especially the type designed to exploit human interaction. One of the many initiatives that Off Manifesto is promoting for 2026 is “Off February” a concept that mirrors “Dry January”. It represents a digital sobriety that includes erasing social media apps for one month, and replacing time spent on social media with other non-digital activities that enhance wellbeing, such as reading, playing sports, and time in nature. There is no time like Christmas to honour a Digital Detox.

3. Let’s Get Monitoring…But No Surveillance

Published studies from around the world have linked electromagnetic fields (EMFs) to increased risks for several types of cancer, as well as increased stress, suppression of the immune system, cellular and hormonal changes, and even depression and suicide. Practical information for anyone to read on this topic is here

2. Stay Safer by Switching Off

Christmas is usually a time for family gatherings and many have much-needed breaks from work. By following these simple steps below, all of us can limit our exposure to harmful Wi-Fi radiation:

● Consider turning off routers and phones at night; switch to ethernet cables and turn off Wi-Fi routers ● Use wired-in technology to access the internet rather than Wi-Fi ● Impose a no phones at meantimes or in family gatherings ● Avoid digital connection between dinner and breakfast ● Limit scrolling and social media platforms during the festive period

1. Become an ACHES Member: 47 Million Reasons

On the ACHES homepage, there is an alarming statistic that should chill readers more than any snow this Christmas. That is: the combined output of a single 5G mast array is a staggering 47 million milliWatts. The ICNIRP (International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection) stipulates that the safe threshold is 1 milliwatt per cm2. To support ACHES by becoming a member or sponsor, you will help us to raise awareness of the environmental and health harms caused by modern technologies, and this will enhance our campaigning efforts.

Wishing all our readers, members, and generous sponsors a very Happy Christmas and a Peaceful New Year!!