9 January 2026

ACHES has been set up to promote, enhance, and protect human and environmental wellbeing. ACHES provides a forum to raise awareness and advance the truth about legal, medical and scientific information relating to current and emerging technologies. ACHES “Weekly Picks” highlights the most relevant news pieces from our partners and collaborators to raise awareness of the health harms caused by such technologies, and also chronicle the much-needed solutions to enhance our health.

2026 New Year: Facial Recognition Everywhere!

As we welcome in the New Year, 2026 has already got off to a shaky start with the ridiculous claim by the Prime Minister Keir Starmer that he wishes to see facial recognition cameras to be installed in every town. A new consultation to this effect is already underway (deadline closes 12 February 2026). The reason given for such nonsensical measures is to allow the police to tackle crime more effectively, but most agree this argument is baseless. Live facial recognition technology not only lacks a solid basis for its deployment, but it threatens privacy and other rights. The police force routinely uses facial recognition in areas such as Greater Manchester, Leeds, West Yorkshire, Bedfordshire, Surrey, Sussex, Thames Valley, and Hampshire. Facial recognition is used by numerous retailers and supermarket automated checkouts. Mass surveillance of a population violates the basic principle of privacy. While we still have time, take a stand and oppose Digital ID!

Safe Tech International OFF February 2026

In February 2026, the OFF Manifesto in Spain is launching a new initiative that we covered in the Unplug to Uplift webinar, called OFF February. This is a social experiment to face the challenge of reducing or even blocking hyperconnectively on a global scale. One key component of this initiative is to have 28 days without social media in your pocket (i.e. smart phone). Other measures include the right to access services (especially public services) in a non-digital capacity that does not prevent societal connectedness. Americans for Responsible Technology has created a wonderful webpage and resources devoted to the OFF February movement: see here.

Electromagnetic Hygiene in Canada: A Welcome Medicine

Imagine how awful it must be to be taken ill only to be admitted to hospital where the debilitating symptoms of electrohypersensitivity – also called Electromagnetic Radiation Syndrome (EMR-S), see our ACHES Blog on this topic – can be exacerbated owing to EMF/RF. Sheena Simington has implemented electromagnetic hygiene in 12 hospitals in Canada. She offers facilitated appointments, 3-week hospital stays and surgeries. This link on her website (Electrosensitive Society) provides helpful suggestions for how other hospitals can accommodate patients suffering EMR-S. A simple 10-step guide as well as professional slides for doctors are provided within this comprehensive and helpful resource.

Children’s Health Defense: Unseen Dangers of Wireless Tech

The Children’s Health Defense (CHD) is showcasing the unseen dangers of wireless technology. Common devices, such as earbuds, tablets, as well as large-scale infrastructures, including cell towers or 5G masts, all pose a risk to human health. In a webinar, Cece Doucette discusses the many dangers of our technological world and how it deleteriously affects our environment and nature. CHD is encouraging people to take a final stance against the FCC to stop cell towers in their neighbourhood: deadline 15 January 2026. See here for details.

Bluetooth Radiation Delays Brain Development Before Birth

A scientific study that has now been press released, has shown that bluetooth radiation can delay the development of the brain before birth, and also increase the risk of autism. The conclusions of the study state: “Brain tissue structures grown in embryos, such as those that develop in the human embryo, show significantly impaired or delayed development under everyday, continuous Bluetooth radiation”. Public awareness about these issues is urgently needed! Please share this post.

