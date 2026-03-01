ACHES has been set up to promote, enhance, and protect human and environmental wellbeing. ACHES provides a forum to raise awareness and advance the truth about legal, medical and scientific information relating to current and emerging technologies. ACHES “Weekly Picks” highlight the most relevant news pieces from our partners and collaborators to raise awareness of the health harms caused by such technologies, and offer much-needed solutions to enhance our health.

Message Alerts if Teens Search Harmful Content

The social media platform Instagram has notified parents that they will soon receive an alert if their teenage repeatedly searches for suicide or self-harm related terms on the platform. This proactive alert to parents in contrast to blocking searches in these situations is a step forward. Teens and parents enrolled in Instagram’s Teen Accounts experience, will be notified about the alerts in the next week. This applies initially to the UK, USA, Australia, and Canada, but the rest of the world will soon follow. Some critics have raised concerns that this measure may do more unintended harm than good. Andy Burrows, Chief Executive of the Molly Rose Foundation, established by the family of Molly Russell who tragically took her life aged 14 in 2017, after viewing self-harm and suicide content, notes that many parents may be panicked and ill prepared by such notifications. On the 1st March the official trailer Molly vs THE MACHINES is in cinemas. Another simple and very effective approach is to follow the OFF February manifesto by removing social media apps from smart phone devices to reclaim a healthier life.

New Research Papers on Radiation Harms

ACHES covers various recent news stories and campaigns, and we wanted to highlight the latest published data and Call to Action by residents who have raised concerns about the false assertions relating to environmental health risks from wireless radiation, mobile phone masts, and smart meters. People can object to planning documents, such as one in Netherton, Liverpool. One retired GP with 32 years of service in Liverpool has highlighted the risks of 5G. Notably and predictably, the retired GP’s question on public health was rejected by Sefton Council. Read the full article here and the accompanying transcript.

Why Professor James Lin’s Warning Cannot be Ignored

From the cradle to the grave, every human being is surrounded by wireless radiation. The exposure from rapidly expanding wireless infrastructures, including mobile phones, Wi-Fi, smart meters, and telecom masts that emit long-term, low-level, whole-body radiation can no longer be ignored. The World Health Organization has commissioned 12 systematic reviews on the health effects of microwave and radiofrequency radiation; however, these reviews have drawn criticism from an expert within the industry claiming they are biased and the interpretation of the data is flawed. Professor Lin, a highly respected scientist and former member of the International Commission on Non-Ionising Radiation Protection (ICNIRP), documents these criticisms in detail. His analysis indicates that the WHO reviews align closely with industry interests, revealing conflicts of interest, bias, and heavily compromised review integrity. See this excellent report summary.

EMF Harms: Let’s Not PussyFoot-ball Any Longer

This week our collaborators at Safe Tech International have unpacked a social media thread by Dr Leland Stillman who links a cluster of injuries among the San Francisco 49ers Football Team to a nearby electrical substation. This provides a useful platform for a broader discussion on electromagnetism, circadian biology and impaired human performance. Dr Stillman provides the clinical context on how environmental exposure to wireless technology and electromagnetic fields can interact with human physiology. Simple, low-risk strategies that may support nervous system regulation and sleep quality are also highlighted. See the Substack post by Dr Stillman for further insights.

