Boy aged 14 with brain tumour: doctors dismissed his headaches

A very sad story on MSM news a few days ago about a 14-year-old boy who was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour, but his headache symptoms were dismissed as teenage migraines. Max Hall had been suffering with severe headaches for over a year, yet doctors fobbed him off as suffering migraines. Max received the devastating diagnosis of stage IV terminal cancer on the 27 November 2025, but it is too late to remove or shrink the tumour. “The diagnosis was based on a conversation”. Max’s family are fundraising in the hope he might be treated in Germany with a new personalized immuno-based therapy. Sadly, cancers are on the rise in children, and are exacerbated by harmful EMF radiation from cell towers, Wi-Fi and modern technologies.

Solar and Wind: The NESO Green Agenda

An article in the Telegraph has exposed how hundreds of green energy schemes that have been battling to get grid connections, sometimes for years, will now be handed slots by the National Energy System Operator (NESO). Collectively, they will add nearly 300 gigawatts (GW) of generating capacity to the grid by 2035. Energy Secretary, Mr Miliband, said the clean power projects were essential for the UK to decarbonise its power system by 2030. He states: “every solar farm, wind farm or battery storage facility we connect to the electricity grid brings us closer to clean, home-grown, power that we control – so we can get bills down for good”. However, this move has angered hundreds of rural communities that will now have solar, wind and battery plants plonked on their doorstep. The desire to incorporate AI into almost everything is concerning, as noted by Jonathan Brearley, Chief Executive of Ofgem: “The way we use energy is evolving. From AI-driven technologies and power-hungry data centres to the surge of electric vehicles on our roads and heat pumps in our homes, demand has reached unprecedented levels.” Rural communities are at breaking point with the energy projects being imposed on them. More people should be aware of this

East Grinstead Event Friday 19 December 2025

In East Grinstead in Sussex, Ian Jarvis, who is part of the ACHES Management Team presented at a Life Skills event on Friday 19 November 2025. The topic could not be more urgent or pertinent: “The Race to Connect AI, 5G and Digital ID: Are They Winning”

Safe Tech International Winter Solstice Post

If you have not seen the recent post by Safe Tech International, you are missing out. Not only does this article “Winter Solstice 2025; We Have to Learn/Remember, Again, How to Use the Light” provide some super insights into the Winter Solstice and historical aspects before the Gregorian calendar, but it also reminds us how we should remember our connection to the skies, the light and divine celestial clock. As the shortest day in the Northern hemisphere approaches on the 21st December 2025, the light soon returns on its eternal cycle. Other inspirational stories from around the world on how to limit harmful manmade EMFs are also included. We welcome the message to unplug and disconnect from digital technologies as we end the year.

