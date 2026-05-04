ACHES has been set up to promote, enhance, and protect human and environmental wellbeing. ACHES provides a forum to highlight and advance the truth about legal, medical and scientific information relating to current and emerging technologies. ACHES “Weekly Picks” summarise the most relevant news pieces from our partners and collaborators to raise awareness of the health harms caused by such technologies, and offer much-needed solutions to enhance our health.

Grassroots Opposition Works Against Cell Towers

Last week in our Substack post, we covered how in the USA, Congress was forging ahead to bring in a bill that would allow telecommunications companies to force cell towers wherever they want, amounting to a full scale federal takeover. ACHES and Safe Tech International have summarised this bill previously: H.R. 2289. Some good news: for the time being, The House Committee on Rules postponed this bill thanks to the massive opposition from Advocacy Groups. This bill, had it gone ahead, would have stripped most wireless facilities of any requirement to undergo review under the National Environmental Policy Act or the National Historic Preservation Act, meaning NO environmental review or health impact review. This win illustrates how our true power in numbers is gaining traction.

Oppose Digital ID: Deadline 5th May 2026

The Government consultation on Digital ID closes on 5th May 2026, see here. The threat of control through Digital ID has not vanished. Many consultations constitute a rubber stamp exercise to usher in new measures; however, the more people who oppose this decision, the clearer our collective voice in numbers demonstrates that we will not tolerate these control measures. One of the biggest alarm bells in the consultation comes with the comment that “the government may also have the power to revoke (i.e. cancel) someone’s digital ID”. What are the implications of your digital ID being ‘revoked’ in the future? See this latest video, which summarises several people’s views from a recent London rally. There is still time for your voice to be heard. See the Together Declaration for guidance and details. Oppose Digital ID and the Digital Prison; once implemented there is no return.

Why Smart Meters are a Headache

So-called ‘smart’ meters for electric, solar, water, and gas are being installed everywhere—without any informed consent. Yet, the science on the electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation pulsating 24/7 from these digital utility meters is very clear: people have experienced severe headaches, irritability, memory loss, cardiac arrhythmia, and many other health issues immediately following the installation of a smart meter. Patricia Burke and the Safe Tech International team held a Smart Meter Event on 29 April to discuss the myriad of health issues and potential solutions. Please share this post widely.

Limiting Energy Consumption via Reduced Internet Usage

We live in a world of information, but much of that data comes from AI. In our topsy turvy world where the internet and AI were lauded as the future, this is now taking a reverse turn. What is becoming apparent is that AI is energy hungry—an all-consuming menace in terms of energy and water consumption, according to this recent report. Last year, an article was published showing how an AI data centre was creating an unprecedented crisis in the USA, a trend mirrored in other countries. In Britain, the concerns are becoming so great that it is prompting a plan by telecommunication companies to limit internet usage to reduce energy consumption. We are certainly living in interesting times.

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