ACHES has been set up to promote, enhance, and protect human and environmental wellbeing. ACHES provides a forum to highlight and advance the truth about legal, medical and scientific information relating to current and emerging technologies. ACHES “Weekly Picks” summarise the most relevant news pieces from our partners and collaborators to raise awareness of the health harms caused by such technologies, and offer much-needed solutions to enhance our health.

Lifetime of EMF Science

May is environmental illness month and in her recent Substack, Patricia Burke for Safe Tech International, provides an extensive portfolio of information regarding power lines, electromagnetic fields (EMFs) and the truth behind the non-thermal effects of this radiation. Listen to this fascinating video of Andrew A. Marino titled a “Lifetime of EMF Science”. Keith Cutter speaks with biophysicist and attorney Andrew Marino about his decade working alongside Robert Becker, the emergence of bioelectromagnetics research, and the growing tension between scientific discovery and institutional power. Marino discusses Becker’s early work uncovering low-frequency electrical signalling within living organisms, and the legal and scientific battles surrounding high-voltage power lines. They also discuss how funding, publishing, and government-industry influence have shaped modern science, particularly in controversial areas involving EMFs. This interview concludes that meaningful protection comes from reducing exposure itself.

Cell Phones and Cancer

A 4-minute video highlights links between certain cancers and cell phone use. Studies have shown that people who use mobile devices without headsets are at an increased risk of developing certain kinds of cancers, including brain cancers (gliomas), meningiomas and salivary gland tumours. These cancers are correlated with exposure to radiation emitted from cell phones. As a result of these injuries from mobile device use, plaintiffs have filed a growing number of cell phone radiation lawsuits against cell phone manufacturers. The lawsuits explain that cell phone manufacturers fail to warn and protect users from dangerous and hazardous radiofrequency emissions, thereby putting users at an increased risk of cancer. Studies in 2002 showed that long-term first generation cell phone users had an 80% increased risk of developing brain tumours compared with those who did not use cell phones. In 2011, the World Health Organization (WHO) reclassified cell phone radiation as “possibly carcinogenic”. Lawyers at Bernstein Liebhard LLP are involved in these cases and can provide individuals with a free case review if they have suffered specific cancers caused by cell phone use.

Better Way Health Conference: 30–31 May 2026

As part of the World Council for Health, the Better Way Conference in the USA is delighted to announce a 2-day conference at the end of May 2026. The conference aims to seek solutions to the challenges faced within the American healthcare system, and discuss collaborative efforts to offer a new path forward. The conference includes internationally renowned expert speakers and advocates of health freedom with expertise in allopathic and natural medicine. See their website for further details.

Has Digital ID Got Royal Ascent?

Many have spoken out against Digital ID, but not only is the Government forging ahead with plans to implement it in the UK, it now seems King Charles III has announced in his speech on 13 May that Digital ID will be introduced for public services. While the government has promoted Digital ID as a convenient way to streamline services, there is justifiable backlash against its introduction because such centralisation of services amounts to top-down totalitarian control and covert surveillance. The UK has resisted its introduction for decades, and although this might be voluntary there are indications that the right to work in the UK will be dependent on Digital ID. This announcement is extremely concerning, but collective pushback can still thwart this one-way digital confinement.

ACHES is a not-for-profit organisation that is funded by donation, and not supported or influenced by any sector of industry or government. If you have enjoyed this post and others, please share this information with as many people as possible, and subscribe to the ACHES Substack. To donate to ACHES, please see the homepage. Another way to support our mission is by purchasing apparel from Freedomforlifeshop.com, which will help support ACHES and our campaigning work.