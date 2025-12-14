ACHES has been set up to promote, enhance and protect human and environmental wellbeing. ACHES provides a forum to raise awareness and advance the truth about legal, medical and scientific information relating to current and emerging technologies. ACHES “Weekly Picks” highlights the most relevant news pieces from our partners and collaborators to raise awareness of the health harms caused by such technologies, and also chronicle the much-needed solutions to enhance our health.

Update: Oppose Cell Towers by Federal Agencies

Last week we highlighted a campaign by the Children’s Health Defense that issued an urgent call to action “Tell the FCC to Stop Cell Towers In Your Neighborhood.” If the FCC proposal is passed, it would allow federal agencies and telecommunications companies to force the installation of cell towers anywhere they chose, overriding any concerns regarding the placement of such structures. This latest call to action by CHD has encouraged people to submit their comments and concerns by 31 December 2025 to push back on unchecked cell tower expansion.

What the Government Won’t Tell You:

Earlier this week on Monday 8 December, Parliament debated about whether to go ahead with Digital ID. A petition opposing this move, which garnered almost 3 million signatures, was the backdrop to this debate. Many MPs from all parties raised concerns about Digital ID including civil liberties, privacy, cost, data security. However, despite these concerns, the UK government has ploughed ahead and rolled out new digital identity verification requirements for directors through Companies House. These requirements intersect with the UK’s Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) — the government’s set of rules for how verified identity attributes and credentials can be reused across services by certified organisations. These rules are published and updated periodically by government departments, not Parliament: read more about its implications here. ACHES and others, such as the Together Declaration, have pushed back on these draconian measures.

Safe Tech International: Health Perils of EMFs

Safe Tech International have summarised beautifully the countless issues relating to not only the health harms caused by wireless radiation and EMFs, but the latest shenanigans by the FCC and Congress to strip local control over cell towers (as noted above). Furthermore, they have summarised how illnesses, such as influenza-like symptoms may be far more closely linked to electrical EMF illness than people realise. Patricia Burke’s Substack also re-emphasizes the mental health harms to children caused by screen addiction and offers solutions to how to mitigate these concerns. Disabilities are also on the rise as a result of harmful wireless and 5G technologies. If you have not seen their recent Unplug to Uplift webinar, here is the link to learn more about these issues.

