July 24, 2026

ACHES has been set up to promote, enhance, and protect human and environmental wellbeing. ACHES provides a forum to highlight and advance the truth about legal, medical and scientific information relating to current and emerging technologies. Our ‘Weekly Picks’ summarise the most relevant news pieces from our partners and collaborators to raise awareness of the health harms caused by such technologies, and offer much-needed solutions to enhance our health.

Free Online Summit 20–26 July

New Channel: View and Subscribe

This week, Patricia Burke for Safe Tech International highlights a new YouTube channel that she encourages people to view presentations on and subscribe to. The Oceana Radiofrequency Scientific Advisory Association (ORSAA) was recently invited to a country town called Maleny in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland, Queensland, to talk about wireless sensitivity, also termed electrohypersensitivity (EHS), now renamed EMR Syndrome. The link to listen to these talks is here.

Children Scrolling to Death

In her 20–22 July post, Patricia Burke for Safe Tech International highlights The Heat is On…Big Tech on Trial with attorney Previn Warren. The Heat is On...Big Tech on Trial: The Evidence || The Podcast for Parents Worried About Social Media In this episode, Nicki Petrossi and Sarah Gardner chat with attorney Previn Warren, co-lead counsel on thousands of federal lawsuits brought against TikTok, YouTube, Meta, and Snapchat. They discuss the landmark case brought by Kayley, who won her lawsuit after evidence showed that Meta and YouTube contributed significantly to her anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts, as well as the recent settlement in the Brethitt County Schools case just days before trial. Read/listen to the fascinating interview.

Celebrities Speak Out against Big Tech Harming Children

In this video, Hugh Grant discussed how Big Tech with its extraordinary powers seems like a drug cartel pushing harm on children. The addiction to screens, social media and technology, is captivating and capturing our children, at the expense of their childhood and wellbeing. Hugh Grant is spot on when he says Big Tech companies are literally kidnapping our children. To get children interested in anything that is not a screen is a huge challenge. He comments that children on outings, after a short time, are desperate to go home to get back to their screens. The exhausting nature of parenthood under these circumstances constantly enforcing time restrictions is shattering. He said when schools proudly offer chromebooks to all children in class, it makes his heart sink. School should be a place to have ‘time off’ from relentless tech. Allowing children access to iphones and ipads too soon is a huge mistake. Some countries are pushing back, and introducing new policies to prohibit social media access. We need to start conversations, limit access to screens and social media, and support children in maintaining a balance. ACHES recommends the advice and help of OFF Manifesto.

Smart Meters Causing Health Havoc

Another series of articles from Patricia Burke expose how smart meters cause illness. Particularly insightful is the story of an acupuncturist who observed scores of patients who started showing health deterioration linked with newly installed utility (smart) meters. If you think these observations are only recent, think again! Dr Dietrich Klinghardt, a chronic illness specialist, told a similar story about the wave of injuries associated with smart meters, 13 years ago—so his interview is still relevant. Epidemiologist Sam Milham, author of Dirty Electricity, also voiced early concerns. This post is packed with useful info, see here.

Videos from ACHES International

Masts near Nurseries?

In her latest videos, Lara Lawson eloquently and succinctly explains concerns about a 5G mast in Leeds located within 50 metres outside a nursery (application reference is 20/08553). People need to be aware that 50-metre exclusion zones apply, especially if they have metal implants or active implantable medical devices (AIMD). This (and many other) mast applications does not take this into consideration. Although the application includes a safety certificate deemed to be ICNIRP (International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection) compliant, this does not cover people who have metal implants. How has Hifzul Moosa signed off this mast right by a nursery? There are many instances of people becoming ill near masts. ACHES will continue to step up its campaign in writing to local councils, because they have not ensured public safety regarding anyone with metal implants or AIMD.

New Masts Near Schools and Children—Why?

In a second video, Ian Jarvis (part of ACHES) shows how they are planning to put more masts near a tree-lined area just beyond a residential area. A second mast is planned to be erected right near the school. As Ian walks down the quiet street, he explains that a road with a third mast application that is in progress is also planned near Pelham, and near a special educational needs and sensory unit and a garden area, which will be exposed to radiation from a newly planned 5G mast. This is also near a nursery primary school only a hundred metres away. So the total of three masts are near schools, nurseries and The masts will radiate EMFs across this landscape and residential area. Please see Lara’s video posts and follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

The Difference between 4G and 5G

Nicholas Martin, Chairman of ACHES, explains in a very short video how 4G is very different from 5G. He explains that if you drop a stone in a lake, the water forms concentric rings that radiate out. The further away from the stone the weaker the water rings become; this follows the inverse-square law and is termed isotropic radiation. 5G is non-isotropic radiation; that is, it is a beam of energy that can go hundreds of miles and it does not drop off in the same way as 4G. So when ACHES asked councils installing these telecommunication infrastructures for the drop off with distance calculations for each antenna in the array, they did not do anything and we never heard from them again. Does this silence speak volumes in terms of confirming the dangers of 5G?

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