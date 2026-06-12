ACHES has been set up to promote, enhance, and protect human and environmental wellbeing. ACHES provides a forum to highlight and advance the truth about legal, medical and scientific information relating to current and emerging technologies. ACHES “Weekly Picks” summarise the most relevant news pieces from our partners and collaborators to raise awareness of the health harms caused by such technologies, and offer much-needed solutions to enhance our health.

Sometimes a Leaflet says a 1000 words

At ACHES, we want to promote some of the educational leaflets that really pack a punch, so to speak, in how they can convey lots of information in a succinct and accessible format. One such leaflet is the one by Electrosensitivity UK, which highlights the links between the plethora of symptoms many are experiencing in our modern digital world, and that perhaps such symptoms and intolerance to electromagnetic field (EMF) is much more connected than many realise. Check out this 2-page leaflet that explains how the general population is affected by the EMF emitted from mobile phones, phone masts, Wi-Fi and smart meters.

Save the Date: ACHES Zoom Sunday 21 June

On Sunday 21 June at 7.30pm (UK time), ACHES in partnership with EMR Sensitivity is hosting an educational online zoom “EMR Sensitivity: The Hidden Stressors Behind Complex Symptoms”. This session will explore how modern electromagnetic radiation may affect the nervous system, posture, sleep, pain, and environmental tolerance. Jean-Marc Degioanni and Magalie Degioanni are the Founders of EMR Sensitivity Ltd, a family-led company created from a shared commitment to help people live healthier, balanced lives in an increasingly wireless world. The Sunday zoom will explore:

● Why some people feel worse around Wi-Fi, phones, smart meters or Bluetooth devices ● How EMR may contribute to an impaired nervous system, poor sleep, brain fog, headaches, fatigue, and body tension ● Why EMR sensitivity may be linked with other stressors, including: dental materials, trauma, infection, mould or chemicals ● Practical ways to reduce daily exposure without panic or overwhelm ● Case observations from children, adults, homes and clinics

ZOOM LINK:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82068478091?pwd=D0eo2HXpDZ6W2tKMskNOMz3CsR0hxt.1

There is also a Workshop in Battersea, London (11am to 3pm) on Sunday 28 June for those who cannot join the ACHES Sunday zoom.

Protect our Landlines: Silver Voices Petition

The UK campaign organisation for over-60s, Silver Voices, started a campaign Save Our Landlines to protect the elderly and vulnerable from government plans to phase out copper landlines. Older and vulnerable people should not be switched, against their will, to using unsafe and unreliable internet-based systems. This petition calls to keep our trusted copper-wire landlines until any alternative digital system is tested and proven to be safe. Silver Voices, has voiced concerns around the PSTN switch-off, claiming that the switchover will disproportionately affect older people who rely on landline phones for calling for assistance. See videos from Tanja Rebel on why it is important to keep copper analogue landlines.

Never Forget “Robbed: Big Tech’s Little Victims”

On 11th June 2026, marks 11 years since the death of Jenny Fry, whose tragic passing was prompted by the development of symptoms consistent with electromagnetic hypersensitivity. In September 2025, the UK’s largest teaching union exposed how children were “being robbed” of their childhood. This prompted the National Education Union (NEU) and supporting organisations to launch Robbed: Big Tech’s Little Victims to prevent children from having their childhood robbed by coercive social media and dangerous Wi-Fi and radiation from smart technology. The NEU national campaign called on the government to go further in efforts to safeguard children. One such effort, which has now borne fruit, is to limit the digital age of consent to 16 years. This post goes to show how raising awareness and campaigning makes a difference!

EMF Safety Testing: When Harm Becomes Visible

In her latest Substack, Patricia Burke for Safe Tech International discusses an eclectic series of stories under the linked theme of EMF Safety Testing: “When Harm Becomes Visible But Can No Longer Be Corrected Within the System’s Own Logic”. This post goes into details about the bees and how their hives are impacted by the weather and environment. Check out the book and online lectures titled: Nine lectures on Bees. A very insightful section describes how chemicals in clothing harm the body’s inborn detoxification pathways and alchemical relationship with the outer environment. Patricia’s Substack also features a comprehensive documentary “Take Back Your Power 2017 (Official) - smart meter documentary”. While the video might be nearly a decade old, its content is super relevant today. Other topics include electromagnetic pollution, unsafe telecommunications, and how women’s sensory systems are more perspective and sensitive. This Substack reveals insights into the role Jeffrey Epstein played in the development of smart cities with a lobbyist who worked for Epstein’s company documenting asset tracking, video surveillance and smart devices. Read more here.

Understanding UK Politics and Links to Digital ID

The Makerfield by-election is approaching, with Labour candidate Andy Burnham proposed as a possible future Prime Minister. However, he was a junior minister in the Blair government, and responsible for pushing the original ID card scheme over 20 years ago. The government has unveiled the first details of its new Digital ID legislation, called the “Digital Access to Services Bill”. This bill includes the following:

● GOV.UK One Login ● The GOV.UK Wallet ● The Data (Use and Access) Act 2025, which created the legal framework for so-called “Digital Verification Services”

This bill would establish an official government Digital ID system and link access to public services through a single One Login account. The Together Declaration campaign has highlighted this important topic. See also our Digital ID awareness flyer that highlights actions we can take to resist Digital ID, along with other recommendations.

Freedom for Life Shop

Finally, take time to view some super videos on YouTube for Freedom for Life Shop. One video by former President of Microsoft Canada, Frank Clegg, explains about the concerns for 5G and radiation. You can also purchase apparel and other items from Freedom For Life Shop.

ACHES is a not-for-profit organisation that is funded by donation, and not supported or influenced by any sector of industry or government. If you have enjoyed this post and others, please share this information with as many people as possible, and subscribe to the ACHES Substack. To donate to ACHES, please see the homepage. Another way to support our mission is by purchasing apparel from Freedomforlifeshop.com, which will help support ACHES and our campaigning work.