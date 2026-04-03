ACHES has been set up to promote, enhance, and protect human and environmental wellbeing. ACHES provides a forum to raise awareness and advance the truth about legal, medical and scientific information relating to current and emerging technologies. ACHES “Weekly Picks” highlight the most relevant news pieces from our partners and collaborators to raise awareness of the health harms caused by such technologies, and offer much-needed solutions to enhance our health.

Kids Addicted to Social Media

An article published on 28th March in the Sunday Times highlighted the perils of social media and its effects on children’s mental health and addictive behaviour. We covered the story last week of a US landmark social media trial that found Meta guilty of causing harm, owing to the intentional addictive design of their platform. A High School in Jackson, Kentucky, had to resort to mental health counselling and invest in sealable pouches to store pupils’ phones during the day. The High School sued the social media giants Meta, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat for creating the crisis. Several court cases across the USA are now finding social media companies guilty of creating products that harmed their users, and are being sued millions in damages. Several Governments, including the UK have begun to institute social media bans for children or to raise the age to 16 before children can access content. Calls are being made to change the settings on Apps so that micro-nudges designed to keep people swiping are switched off.

At ACHES, we support switching off digital devices, especially in schools, and encourage real life social activities in nature.

(ACHES is conscious that a ban should not be used as a form of digital ID or as a control of the internet for adults)

Elektrosmog Report: Not Such Fertile Ground

Patricia Burke at Safe Tech International in her latest Substack has highlighted the known but disturbing data from five peer-reviewed studies confirming that mobile phone electromagnetic fields (EMFs) damage fertility and embryos. The findings on prenatal and postnatal effects are particularly significant. Other studies have examined the effects of EMFs on the brain, two on cancer, and two on insects and birds. The Elektrosmog Report and the individual reviews are available to download here, including English editions.

Rallying Against Digital ID: Saturday 25th April

The threat of compulsory Digital ID has not vanished, despite some progress in thwarting the plans to introduce this across the UK. The Together Declaration has organised a series of rallies across the UK on Saturday 25 April in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff, and Belfast from 2pm to 5pm. Digital ID is not about convenience, it is about control. If adopted, governments and institutions will only recognise you through this system. ACHES has prepared a free flyer of ways we can resist Digital ID. Importantly, Digital ID cannot go ahead without 5G. The linchpin for ushering in digital technological control requires the latest generation technology (5G), which enables biometric scanning and backhauling of data. Please spread the word and share our flyer.

What the Government Won’t Tell You

One of the best ways to change our society is to become an activist or objector to any proposals that harm human health. The EM Radiation Research Trust has submitted an objection on health grounds relating to a proposed 18 metre telecommunications mast near schools at Spring Lane, Erdington. An additional detailed formal objection has been submitted ahead of the deadline (2 April 2026) in relation to the proposed telecoms mast (Planning Application 2026/01156/PA). This objection expands on the original objection, and raises serious concerns regarding planning law compliance, evidential transparency, and the protection of vulnerable groups, including children and individuals with medical implants. The objection highlights the absence of a published ICNIRP compliance report, lack of site-specific exposure assessment, no defined exclusion zones, or clear evidence of appropriate Environmental Impact Assessment under the 2017 Regulations. It also calls for proper consideration of human health impacts, spatial risk assessment, and the precautionary principle, where uncertainty in evidence remains. See here for more details.

(If you have a telecom mast you would like to object to please visit www.aches.international and please click on “Councils and Planning” on the black banner at the top of the home page)

ACHES is a not-for-profit organisation that is funded by donation, and not supported or influenced by any sector of industry or government. If you have enjoyed this post and others, please share this information with as many friends as possible, and subscribe to the ACHES Substack. To donate to ACHES, please see the homepage.