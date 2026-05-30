ACHES has been set up to promote, enhance, and protect human and environmental wellbeing. ACHES provides a forum to highlight and advance the truth about legal, medical and scientific information relating to current and emerging technologies. ACHES “Weekly Picks” summarise the most relevant news pieces from our partners and collaborators to raise awareness of the health harms caused by such technologies, and offer much-needed solutions to enhance our health.

The Noisy Enemy: Health Harms from AI Data Centres

An article in this week’s Children’s Health Defense (CHD) discusses how the constant noise emitted from AI data centres 24/7 can be heard and felt hundreds of feet away, at levels reaching 96 decibels. Notably, 85 decibels is considered dangerous and can damage human hearing depending on exposure levels. Residents living near AI data centres are experiencing dizziness, nausea, vertigo, insomnia, headaches and anxiety. Data centres also emit infrasound, a low-frequency rumble that the human ear can’t hear, but the body feels as pressure or vibration. Residents exposed to infrasound from data centers are reporting symptoms similar to EMR Syndrome, which is linked to the electromagnetic radiation (EMR) emitted by cell towers, cellphones and Wi-Fi networks. Many people are opposing these large structures near homes and schools, and local communities should have the right to say no to such developments. Read the full story here.

Join the Chat Consultation on Growing Up in the Digital Age

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has launched a UK‑wide consultation to understand how children, young people, and families can be better supported in a rapidly evolving online world. To ensure the consultation reflects the real experiences of young people, DSIT has commissioned a consortium including Savanta and the #iWill Movement, which is part of Volunteering Matters and UK Youth. Take part in national surveys that are now open for young people aged 10–21 and parents and carers of young people aged up to 21.

No Wireless Expansion Until FCC Complies With Court Order

Last week, the Children’s Health Defense (CHD) highlighted the scandal of unchecked cell tower expansion. The federal government in the USA is allowing the wireless industry to expose adults and children to harmful radiofrequency radiation (RFR). In her Substack, Theodora Scarato — who is the Director of the Wireless Program at Environmental Health Sciences — explains “we are living through one of the largest technological infrastructure expansions in human history.” She continues: “The FCC’s years of inaction following the court’s mandate is not just a regulatory delay; it’s a major public health policy failure. Now, 5 years after the Court Order, the FCC still fails to ensure proper review of cell tower and wireless radiation safety. The FCC must be held accountable. Stay informed and join the efforts to move this issue forward.

EH Trust News: Latest Book by Dr Rob Brown

The EH Trust Vice President of Scientific Research and Clinical Affairs, Dr Rob Brown, will soon launch his second book “UnPlug: A Radiologist Explores the Damage Caused by Electropollution and How You Can Prevent It”, which is available to pre-order. In his book, Dr Brown delves into the realities of living in an always-on wireless world, and how wireless radiation can damage cells without causing heating or ionization. As a practicing diagnostic radiologist, Dr Brown has unique insight into the effects of radiation on the human body, and his ability to share that knowledge in an accessible way makes for a compelling read. Drawing on this perspective, Dr Brown discusses emerging science, clinical observation, and real-world exposure patterns. He addresses a question that medicine has not tackled: what are the long-term biological consequences of constant, low-level electromagnetic exposure? See our Blogs highlighting these issues.

Harms of Screen Use in Adolescents

A newly released report by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has outlined the growing dangers of excessive screen time in young children and adolescents. The average teenager now spends more than 8.5 hours a day on screens. Developmental and cognitive decline as well as poorer educational outcomes are linked with excessive screen use. Mental health and behavioural concerns, particularly related to access to social media in teenagers, were highlighted. Strategies to reduce screen use centre around the 5 D’s: Discuss concerns and set boundaries; Do the best to model healthy screen use; Delay screen time from the earliest age as long as possible; Divert attention so that healthier activities are pursued; finally, Disconnect from devices before meals and bedtime. Detoxing and interventions to limit screentime show promise. See our write up of Unplug to Uplift for more on this topic.

World Digital Detox Day: Simple Daily Practices

As an extension of the above story, in her latest Substack, Patricia Burke for Safe Tech International, provides uplifting posts that provide effective and implementable ways to encourage digital detox and healthier digital habits. In the World Digital Detox Day (India), the following simple daily practices across 78 countries included:

● 1 hour after waking — screen free ● 1 hour before sleep — disconnect ● No screens during means — reconnect with people ● 1 day each week — embrace family digital fasting

As this simple approach demonstrates: digital fasting is not about avoiding technology altogether, it is about creating balance.

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