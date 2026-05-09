ACHES has been set up to promote, enhance, and protect human and environmental wellbeing. ACHES provides a forum to highlight and advance the truth about legal, medical and scientific information relating to current and emerging technologies. ACHES “Weekly Picks” summarise the most relevant news pieces from our partners and collaborators to raise awareness of the health harms caused by such technologies, and offer much-needed solutions to enhance our health.

Latest ACHES Letter — Important Information

ACHES has written a 2-page letter that has been sent to every planning council in the UK. Briefly, the letter highlights how local councils have been made aware of important technical parameters as well as related health concerns regarding telecommunication infrastructures. Councils seek to ensure telecom apparatus is compliant with ICNIRP safety guidelines. To comply with ICNIRP, councils must confirm that the power intensity and power dropoff, which varies for each antenna design, is within the ICNIRP guidance. If a local council does not obtain this antenna information it is not possible to verify whether the power output from any 5G mast is within ICNIRP guidelines.

Notably, ICNIRP certificates do not provide the antenna design details, the power intensity, or power drop-off with distance of the 5G apparatus. Moreover, exclusion zones for 5G cannot be ascertained without the full knowledge of the antenna designs. ACHES letter 9 explains how residents with metal implants fall outside the safe limits set in the ICNIRP guidance. It also highlights how in a recent judicial review court case, the judge ruled that a council was in error for not considering individuals with metal implants. We encourage readers to use this letter when objections to new or existing telecommunications masts.

The Pledge Against Digital ID

The Government consultation on Digital ID closed on 5th May 2026. However, at the London Trafalgar Square rally on 25th April, the Together Declaration prepared print copies of “The Pledge” for people to take and sign their own copy. However, this was not just a symbolic action or signal of belief, rather, it is a considered statement about future behaviour. The Pledge is a public commitment to refuse to comply with the government’s Digital ID scheme. In practical terms this means you will not put a government code on your phone and by signing, dating and witnessing your personal Pledge print copy, you are announcing your action to not comply with Digital ID. “I solemnly and publicly promise that I will not install Government code on my phone” When an action like this is shared, is visible and is repeated by many people, it becomes much harder to dismiss. See this latest video. If we collectively say NO, then digital cards will fail. Together we unite to say yes to our Freedom and NO to Digital ID.

OFF February Movement Across Five Continents

OFF February was created as a global challenge to invite people to remove social media apps from their smartphones for the 28 days of February. ACHES has summarised the OFF February manifesto in our Weekly Picks Substack posts. What started as a digital detox movement has become the world’s largest digital disconnection experience. Reaching all five continents, including remote locations, the benefits of this movement included reconnecting with family, friends, getting more exercise, sleep and time to read. In total, people from a staggering 54 countries joined the digital detox challenge, with 95% of participants reporting beneficial effects on mental health, relationships and concentration. Preliminary survey data indicate that an average of 108 minutes per day were saved by the deletion of mobile phone apps. Continue to join the OFF Movement.

Super Connected: Where Art Meets Neuropsychiatry

On the third anniversary of Tim Arnold’s film Super Connected, Italian neuropsychiatrist Ricardo Cavrioli discusses how a chance conversation with Tim in 2016 blossomed into an incredible collaboration. Tim Arnold first began writing songs about digital dependency and adolescent mental health, which dovetailed with Ricardo’s work treating teenagers. Their meeting sparked a revolution, resulting in a concept album, a feature film, a theatre production, and podcast exposing how children’s needs were being sabotaged by smartphones and digital technology. Sky News described Tim as “the man behind the film that predicted the smartphone crisis”, although it was Ricardo’s work that provided the framework to understand what Tim was observing. Mobile phones are increasingly affecting pupils’ attendance and absences, young people spend hours doing nothing (no homework, no friends, no physical activity), and become trapped in a downward spiral of screen dependency. Super Connected expanded beyond music and theatre when Tim launched a UK Government petition calling for the legal right to access essential services without digital devices. Tim also took part in the OFF Festival in Madrid on 20 February 2026.

Recognizing Environmental Illness

May is environmental illness month. On her Substack, Patricia Burke for Safe Tech International links to Gary Null’s newsletter and Substack page. In recent years, electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation from cell phones, Wi-Fi routers, smart meters, and 5G networks has become a serious concern. An ever-increasing number of people, particularly women and children, report fatigue, headaches, insomnia, and cognitive disorders associated with EMF exposure. Studies have shown that oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction underlie EMF hypersensitivity conditions and related symptoms. Gary’s comprehensive post covers household-related, as well as EMFs exposures, and steps to protect against them. Environmental illness is no longer a fringe concern: it has become a modern health reality. The empowering news is that we are not helpless, as with knowledge, we can take meaningful action.

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