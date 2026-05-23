ACHES has been set up to promote, enhance, and protect human and environmental wellbeing. ACHES provides a forum to highlight and advance the truth about legal, medical and scientific information relating to current and emerging technologies. ACHES “Weekly Picks” summarise the most relevant news pieces from our partners and collaborators to raise awareness of the health harms caused by such technologies, and offer much-needed solutions to enhance our health.

Manifesto for Peace, Unity, and Global Renewal

Just this week, Patricia Burke in her Substack for Safe Tech International, offers a new manifesto to inspire and steer humanity on a path toward a brighter future. We are bombarded with doom and gloom but rarely see positive news, because narratives of fear and scarcity dominate mainstream, and even alternative, media. So we celebrate a new Manifesto for Peace, Unity and Global Renewal, which emphasizes that goodness surrounds us and the natural connectedness of All That Is. The Manifesto clarifies that a “new reality is dawning” and “over time, it will expand to every single embodied being with the subtle perception that we will make it through despite current evolutionary challenges”. Reassuringly: “in the end, everything will be just fine”. A wonderfully optimistic note to end the week. We invite you to check out the Manifesto and resonate with this brighter, higher reality.

No Wireless Expansion Until FCC Complies With Court Order

This week, the Children’s Health Defense (CHD) has highlighted the scandal of unchecked cell tower expansion. The federal government in the USA is allowing the wireless industry to expose adults and children to harmful radiofrequency radiation (RFR). This is happening even though a court ordered the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in 2021 to review its outdated RFR exposure guidelines and halt the expansion of wireless infrastructure until the FCC complies with the court order. To date, the FCC has not done so. On 18 May 2026, CHD and other co-petitioners, filed a Petition asking a federal court to compel the FCC to finally comply with that order after years of inaction. Read the full article here; readers are also encouraged to take action.

UK Government Pushing Ahead with Digital ID

Many have spoken out against Digital ID, but the Government is forging ahead with plans to implement it in the UK. Following King Charles III announcement on 13 May that Digital ID will be introduced for public services, the first details of the new Digital ID Bill is called the “Digital Access to Services Bill”. This includes a GOV UK One Login system, which would create an official government Digital ID system and link access to government services through a single One Login account. We encourage opposing Digital ID via the Together Declaration NO2ID Pledge, and download our ACHES Ways to Resist Digital ID flyer.

Enlightenment, AI, and How 5G Harms Water Integrity

Our friend Patricia Burke for Safe Tech International provides an eclectic compilation of encouraging spiritual content, but also concerning developments, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and damaging effects of RFR on water. AI is so proficient at generating texts, images, music, code, and videos that it is not only hard to discern fake content from reality but—more disturbingly—many resort to using AI and machines that human creativity is being destroyed along with humanity. See Gary Null’s “You have enlightenment, now use it”. Patricia links to a 2-hour interview between Heather Ensworth and water researcher Veda Austin. Veda shows what happens to healthy spring water after 5G exposure and how the structure of the water is fundamentally changed. Modern wireless and 5G radiation can disrupt and destroy water’s sacred geometry. Veda discusses the amazing images and results of the crystallography with water samples (hydroglyphs) taken from many ancient sacred sites in Egypt. Water—intelligent consciousness in liquid form—holds memory and responds to intention. Veda discusses her new developments in decoding the information in the crystallography.

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