Urgent Action: Opposing Cell Towers proposed by FCC

Safe Tech International has highlighted that the time has come to stand together as a nation, a world, and a collective to oppose cell tower deployment. If the proposed new rules of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) are passed in the USA, other countries will surely follow suit in the global pursuit for geopolitical dominance, surveillance and digital IDs. In the US, local communities have minimal control over the placement of cell towers because legislation has already largely removed health and environmental impacts as a reason to deny a tower. The FCC is moving towards eliminating any local control over cell towers with new rules that would override the little opportunity we currently have to object to such measures. See here for details and to sign a petition.

Unplug to Uplift Webinar Plus Transcript

Many members of our community, including teachers and celebrities, have started to speak out about the growing concerns regarding the effects of screentime and technology on children’s wellbeing. In recent posts, we highlighted the Safe Tech International Webinar event “Unplug to Uplift” that aired on Saturday 1 November 2025. An impressive list of 12 speakers from around the world discussed the growing problem of children and tech, as well as offering solutions, and sharing initiatives being taken in their respective countries. It is gratifying to see so many groups around the world that are working together to protect children’s interests and those of us all. The Q&A session that followed offers some simple, but practical take-aways. If you have not yet listened to this superb 2-hour webinar, Plug in to Uplift.

Chat AI: Does it Instruct How to Die?

Against the tsunami of mental health issues plaguing young children and adolescents, the perils of social media and AI are becoming all too apparent. Despite the censorship that most mainstream media outlets have encouraged, in a highly disturbing article in the BBC, a recent story exposed how a vulnerable girl struggling to cope asked ChatGPT about her concerns, only to be given harmful encouragement on suicide methods. Even the BMJ has published on the topic that AI-driven suicide and psychosis is on the rise, and how chatbots may be contributing to the problem rather than providing a solution. This topic was also covered, among many others, in the Safe Tech International Unplug to Uplift webinar on 1 November 2025, see here for details.

What the Government Won’t Tell You

ACHES has covered the dangers of introducing Digital ID on various posts, and many citizens are now increasingly aware of the threats posed by such measures, as evidenced by a petition with almost 3 million signatures, and which will be debated in Parliament on 8th December 2025. One of our ACHES members, Ian Jarvis, has followed reports from CrowdStrike, a cyber security company. One report emphasizes not only the security threats and vulnerabilities of our systems related to cyber attacks, but the associated gigantic financial losses to companies. The second document “The Digital Crisis” reveals the harsh reality when any system is fully digitised, and describes several events that severely affected the life of one individual. As the report makes clear, once internet access is required to access an ID proof, internet loss for just a few minutes in circumstances such as boarding a plane can mean missing the flight and being stranded. Such reports provide compelling reasons against Digital ID for any country.

