ACHES has been set up to promote, enhance, and protect human and environmental wellbeing. ACHES provides a forum to raise awareness and advance the truth about legal, medical and scientific information relating to current and emerging technologies. ACHES “Weekly Picks” highlight the most relevant news pieces from our partners and collaborators to raise awareness of the health harms caused by such technologies, and offer much-needed solutions to enhance our health.

EMR–Syndrome: Why a Unified Name is so Important

Millions of people worldwide experience debilitating symptoms when exposed to electromagnetic radiation (EMR) from everyday technologies, such as cellphones, Wi-Fi routers, and smart devices. Until now, this condition has been known by a patchwork of names, including electromagnetic sensitivity, electrohypersensitivity, and microwave syndrome; however, these names can create confusion and stigma for those affected. In a landmark effort to unify and destigmatize the condition, the OneName Project has introduced a new term: Electromagnetic Radiation Syndrome, or EMR Syndrome. For years, the lack of a single, universally accepted term has hindered efforts to educate the public, advocate for accommodations, and push for scientific research. We celebrate the latest efforts to combat such challenges. Discover more on this issue on our ACHES Blog page.

Objection Deadline to Telecoms Mast 20 March 2026

A near complete planning consultation is underway to erect a 20-metre mast in Weir Road, Wimbledon, South London, SW19 8UG, next to Home Bargains. Not only does this represent a terrible siting and appearance issue for local residents, but such masts are highly dangerous for individuals, particularly those sensitive to the effects of electromagnetic frequencies (EMFs). This includes anyone with metal implants, including pacemakers, replacement joints, mesh, dental amalgam fillings, and other implants. The closing date for this particular mast objection is Friday 20 March 2026. Helpful resources for drafting objections can be found on RFinfo and Ian Jarvis website.

Data Centres: Harms to Health and the Environment

Watch this insightful video by Paul Cardin exposing the agenda behind current and planned data centres. Across the UK, huge hyperscale data centres are being built – some are 10 million square feet in size, which equates to 144 football pitches! In 2016, there were 600 hyperscale data centres around the world, which has now more than doubled in 2025. The race to build more is not slowing down. In the UK, there are over 500 data centres and 48 are hyperscale. The associated demands on our electricity networks and water supplies is huge, as these centres need continual cooling. Data centres are not energy efficient, and will take priority over residential power supplies, thereby increasing the risks of power cuts.

Data Centres store biometric information and personal data taken without people’s consent. The increased demand for raw materials to source these data centres is both a physical impossibility and creates extraction challenges. The UK Government plans to build over 100 new data centres in the next 6 years, with one alone estimated to cost £10 billion. These are cruel, illegal, and unsustainable! At least 50% of the general population are against Digital ID. This dystopian digital control matrix panopticon is already underway – let’s resist it now!

Addictions to Phones and Brain Rot

How is Tiktok rewiring your brain? See this latest video featuring social psychologist Jonathan Haidt and Harvard physician Dr Aditi Nerurkar who jointly reveal how tech addiction and short-form video are ROTTING your brain. They highlight why AI chatbots could cause the next global addiction CRISIS. This comprehensive video explains the “brain hacking” secrets tech companies use to hook people. It also exposes the link between phone-based childhoods and the teen mental health crisis, which ACHES has covered extensively in numerous posts.

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