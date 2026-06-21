ACHES has been set up to promote, enhance, and protect human and environmental wellbeing. ACHES provides a forum to highlight and advance the truth about legal, medical and scientific information relating to current and emerging technologies. Our ‘Weekly Picks’ summarise the most relevant news pieces from our partners and collaborators to raise awareness of the health harms caused by such technologies, and offer much-needed solutions to enhance our health.

1 in 6 Australian Adults Sensitive to Wireless Radiation

Patricia Burke for Safe Tech International has highlighted a new Australian study showing that over 26 million adults are likely to experience health issues from exposure to wireless radiation, in three countries alone. This equates to 1 in 6 Australians – over 4.5 million individuals. The lead authors of the study, Dr Julie McCredden, Lyn McLean, and Professor Anne Steinemann, published their findings in the journal Next Research. In their study they note: “people report they feel unwell around common wireless devices and sources, such as mobile phones and WiFi systems. The wireless sensitivity symptoms experienced near exposure to radiofrequency radiation ranges from uncomfortable to disabling. The authors state: “People experiencing symptoms of wireless sensitivity may not recognize wireless radiation as a possible cause”. Sadly, medical professionals may not consider or diagnose wireless sensitivity. Read here, and see also other resources on electrosensitivity. We will cover this important topic in future posts.

Belated Celebration: World EHS Day June 16th, 2026

Each year on 16th June we honour World EHS Day. This annual day was established in 2018 by ESC (Europeans for Safe Connections) to remember people with EHS. The ESC is an alliance of European organisations that strives to reduce the impact of modern communications and EMFs on health and the environment. On 16 June, Patricia Burke for Safe Tech International highlighted how 1 in 6 Australian Adults are sensitive to wireless radiation (see above post). As part of World EHS Day, collaborations across Australia, France, Spain, Norway, the UK and Europe are helping to increase awareness of these issues. World EHS Day encourages a diversity of voices to rise together with courage, creativity, openness and solidarity. See Part 2 of Patricia’s post. Also, EMR Syndrome Alliance is encouraging people to join (membership is free) and aid their cause and other helpful organisations that are creating global communities to enhance our environment. See also the Manifesto for Peace, Unity and Global Renewal.

Save the Date: ACHES Zoom this Sunday, 21 June

On Sunday 21 June at 7.30pm (UK time), ACHES in partnership with EMR Sensitivity is hosting an educational online zoom “EMR Sensitivity: The Hidden Stressors Behind Complex Symptoms”. This session will explore how modern electromagnetic radiation may affect the nervous system, posture, sleep, pain, and environmental tolerance. Jean-Marc Degioanni and Magalie Degioanni are the Founders of EMR Sensitivity Ltd, a family-led company created from a shared commitment to help people live healthier, balanced lives in an increasingly wireless world. The zoom will explore:

● Why some people feel worse around Wi-Fi, phones, smart meters or Bluetooth devices ● How EMR may contribute to an impaired nervous system, poor sleep, brain fog, headaches, fatigue, and body tension ● Why EMR sensitivity may be linked with other stressors, including: dental materials, trauma, infection, mould or chemicals ● Practical ways to reduce daily exposure without panic or overwhelm ● Case observations from children, adults, homes and clinics

The Zoom link for this event is:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82068478091?pwd=D0eo2HXpDZ6W2tKMskNOMz3CsR0hxt.1

There is also a Workshop in Battersea, London (11am to 3pm) on Sunday 28 June for those who cannot join the Sunday zoom.

Protect our Landlines: Silver Voices Petition

Last week we featured how a petition by the campaign organisation Silver Voices has gained traction: namely, Save Our Landlines. On Tuesday 16 June, Dennis Reed and Professor Gloria Moss handed in the petition to the Prime Minister, warning of the dangers of scrapping landlines by January 2027. It is important that we protect the elderly and vulnerable from the government plans to phase out copper landlines. This petition, which has gathered over 116,000 signatures, has received significant media coverage. Many are concerned that older and vulnerable people should not be switched, against their will, to using unsafe and unreliable internet-based systems. The petition calls to keep our trusted copper-wire landlines until any alternative digital system is tested and proven to be safe. Videos from Tanja Rebel highlight the importance of retaining copper analogue landlines.

ACHES Stance on Digital ID and Protecting Children

ACHES has formally responded to the recent government online consultation (now closed), about growing up in an online world. ACHES strongly supports restrictions for children on mobile phone use when in school, as well as parental control to prevent children from being subverted by social media. Many are concerned that the push to protect children from social media harm might be a strategic move by the government to usher in Digital ID for everyone covertly. ACHES does not support strategies to bring in Digital ID by making adults accept such a plan, for example, in order for them to use the internet or other services.

EMR-Syndrome Alliance

The EMR-Syndrome Alliance emerged from the ONE NAME project, created to find a universal term for the effects of EMF radiation on health and founded by Ruth Moss of the USA.

One aspect of the project was to remove the word “sensitive” because of course all humanity is affected not just those who are considered “sensitive”.

All humanity shares the same physiology and the same consciousness and even if the EMF radiation effects might not be felt acutely – these effects are cumulative. In the UK by official figures, one in two people get cancer today – and we know that rats which were put in an EMR field of less that the ICNIRP so called safe limit, got cancer ( the Ramazzini study ). Before this technology UK cancer figures ran at about 6% of the population.

RFK jr ( Secretary of Health in the US Cabinet) stated that wifi causes cancer and when the press asked him to retract he refused.

The new website is:

https://www.emrsyndrome.org

Here is a useful link about the EMR-Syndrome Alliance project published by the World Council for Health:

Ruth Moss has pioneered awareness of the new term with the relevant US disability authorities.

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