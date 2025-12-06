ACHES ‘Weekly Picks’ Substack ACHES has been set up to promote, enhance and protect human and environmental wellbeing. ACHES provides a forum to raise awareness and advance the truth about legal, medical and scientific information relating to current and emerging technologies. ACHES “Weekly Picks” highlights relevant news pieces from our partners and collaborators to raise awareness of the health harms caused by such technologies, and also chronicle the much-needed solutions to enhance our health.

Urgent Action: Oppose Cell Towers by Federal Agencies The Children’s Health Defense has shared an urgent call to action for US citizens called “Stop the Federal Cell Tower Takeover – Oppose H.R. 2289.” The reason for this urgency is that if this proposal is passed, it would allow federal agencies and telecommunications companies to force the instalment of cell towers anywhere they chose, and it would override any concerns regarding the placement of such structures. This call to action highlights how concerned citizens should take action to make a difference, while there is still time. The site includes a form for citizens to object: Use the form to tell Congress to Vote NO on H.R. 2289 to stop this nationwide federal takeover of local cell tower decisions.

Children’s Screen Use and Links with ADHD

We have highlighted on several posts the disturbing links between children’s reliance on digital devices and screens, and how their mental wellbeing and cognitive development is impacted. Now, the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study has assessed thousands of children and shown that heavy screen use in those aged 9 to 10 years, is linked with severe ADHD symptom development within 2 years. Notably, this study showed that subtle brain abnormalities in children were detected among heavy screen users. It is very concerning that this correlation has been identified. Our recent summary of the Safe Tech International Unplug to Uplift Webinar offers helpful solutions as well as summarizing uplifting worldwide efforts to safeguard children from the deleterious effects of too much screen time. Sadly, in the UK, another study has officially shown that England has the unhappiest children in Europe! Limiting smartphone use and social media devices could help.

What the Government Won’t Tell You: Parliament debate on Digital ID, Monday 8th December

ACHES has covered the dangers of introducing digital ID on various posts, and many citizens are now increasingly aware of the threats posed by such measures. On Monday 8th December 2025 Parliament will debate whether to introduce digital ID for UK citizens. Since almost 3 million people have already signed the petition objecting to such measures, it is important to continue to raise awareness of this issue. The Together Declaration is encouraging people to ask their local MP whether they will attend the debate this Monday. The Together Declaration has created a convenient tool and 3-step action, including a brief template letter, so individuals can use social media and be part of the movement against digital IDs.

Why Does Digital ID Need 5G?

We wish to highlight that sophisticated digital ID, whereby it is possible to monitor everyone at the biometric level absolutely requires 5G. Briefly, 5G is a scanning radar type technology. It can scan the densified field for emitted signals and capture data accordingly, then backhaul that emitted data to an analysing AI computer. The Yunex ULEZ 5G equipment (see our previous post) can scan individuals at the mesoscopic level (that is, at the nano level). It then backhauls all the collected biometric data and could possibly match it against the computerised NHS records. Thus, no 5G means no Digital ID, in this context, which is why ACHES is educating on the dangers of 5G technology and why it should be removed.

