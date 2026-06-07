ACHES has been set up to promote, enhance, and protect human and environmental wellbeing. ACHES provides a forum to highlight and advance the truth about legal, medical and scientific information relating to current and emerging technologies. ACHES “Weekly Picks” summarise the most relevant news pieces from our partners and collaborators to raise awareness of the health harms caused by such technologies, and offer much-needed solutions to enhance our health.

What is Near Your Home: Regain Local Control over Cell Tower

A Coalition effort in this week’s Children’s Health Defense (CHD) discusses how the rapid expansion of wireless infrastructures across neighbourhoods and the country, is prompting people to ask important questions about the impact of cell towers installed near homes and schools. Section 704 and other FCC preemptive actions enforce the FCC’s outdated RF radiation guidelines. This month, the 704 No More® campaign highlights concerns around liveability of the neighbourhood, aesthetics, property values and impaired quality of life. Across the country, wireless infrastructures are rapidly expanding with limited transparency, minimal local input and hardly any community awareness. By paying attention to these wireless infrastructures through documentation and raising awareness of the increased cell tower takeover, we can help ensure people have a voice in decisions that affect their lives. This coalition encourages people to join the Community “Find the Cell Towers” Scavenger Hunt. By finding, documenting, videoing and sharing details on social media. Read further guidance here. ACHES has mirrored this effort via our ACHES letters and telecoms mast objections, see our website.

World Health Assembly Approves First Resolution on Radiation and Health

The World Health Assembly (part of the World Health Organization) has approved a resolution on radiation and health: it will strengthen global protection, preparedness and response, marking the first time WHO Member States have agreed on a comprehensive approach covering both ionizing and non-ionizing radiation. As noted in this summary, the resolution recognizes widespread exposure to radiation globally – from environmental, occupational, medical sources, as well as emergency situations – and the associated health risks, including both acute and long-term effects, such as cancer. It also highlights the increased vulnerability of children and pregnant women, as well as the broader health and psychosocial impacts of radiation emergencies. Member States have now committed to strengthening national systems for radiation protection, including improved monitoring of exposure, workforce training, and the integration of radiation risk management into broader public health programmes and awareness efforts.

Low-Speed Broadband: Some Uncomfortable Truths

Patricia Burke for Safe Tech International has provided very important information in her recent Substack relating to customers preferring to choose low-cost broadband options. However, this decision is not only about cost concerns. Lower cost options are often lower speed, but the industry is phasing these out. This issue is key to the injured community, because setting up a low-EMF internet connection is vital. Jeromy Johnson explains: “Newer Gigabit modems and routers that allow for “blazing fast internet speeds” of 500 or 1000 mbps create excess high frequency electromagnetic interference (EMI) that travels along your ethernet cable to your computer.” More is described here on the technical details. Importantly, to set up a Low-EMF internet connection, and protect your family from pollution, see detailed instructions here.

ACHES Stance on Digital ID and Protecting Children

ACHES has formally responded last week to the government online consultation, which has now closed, about growing up in an online world. ACHES strongly supports parental control to prevent children from being subverted by social media. Similar to alcohol where children under the age of 16 are not allowed to consume alcohol in public restaurants and pubs, we agree with parents taking appropriate steps regarding access to online content. This could be made effective through parliamentary statute law. ACHES also strongly supports restrictions for children on mobile phone use when in school, which would help tremendously in protecting children from social media abuse. However, ACHES would not support any move by the government to bring in Digital ID covertly by making adults accept a digital ID in order for them to use the internet.

Happy Birthday Devra Davis, Founder of EH Trust!

On 7th June, Dr Devra Davis celebrates her 80th birthday: Devra founded the Environmental Health Trust (EH Trust) and is a tireless campaigner, as well as Nobel prize-winning activist. Join the EH Trust weekend birthday tribute. Dr Devra Davis wants the following things:

● Sensible regulations that help make wireless technology safer for us, our children, and all living things — in her words, “seatbelts for cell phones!” ● More scientific research to support safer development of technology ● The FCC to finally update its 30-year-old guidelines for cell phone safety ● Like any parent or grandparent in the world, she wants to keep our grandchildren safe.

See their website to view her brief video and other pertinent information.

ACHES is a not-for-profit organisation that is funded by donation, and not supported or influenced by any sector of industry or government. If you have enjoyed this post and others, please share this information with as many people as possible, and subscribe to the ACHES Substack. To donate to ACHES, please see the homepage. Another way to support our mission is by purchasing apparel from Freedomforlifeshop.com, which will help support ACHES and our campaigning work.