Lights, Camera…Digital Control Action!!

Earlier this week on the 26th January in Parliament, the British Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, unveiled plans for a new National Police Service, which is modelled on the FBI and will be used to fight terrorism and organized crime in the UK. The Home Office published a 106-page White Paper that sets out the new police structure, supported by state-of-the-art technology. Shabana Mahmood wants a “panopticon” – a Britain where the state watches you all the time, as well as rolling out facial recognition cameras across the country. Facial recognition is already in use in certain traffic monitoring equipment, as used by Transport for London. The Together Declaration has created a campaign (deadline 12 February 2026) to stop the UK becoming a surveillance state. ACHES fully supports this consultation “Facial recognition consultation: Say No to the Panopicon”, and we encourage all to respond. A helpful template letter is provided within the campaign for people to use.

Sweden Plans to Ban Mobile Phones in Schools

Only last week, we noted that an outright ban on social media for under-16s might be an overreach, despite acknowledging the harms caused by over reliance on digital devices. ACHES has championed the premise of banning smart phones and laptops, as well as wireless-based technologies, in schools so children are safeguarded from the radiation harms caused by such technologies. Moreover, more traditional teaching methods that lack media distractions could help improve behavioural and cognitive learning. Now, Sweden has made a decision to ban mobile phones in primary and middle education schools, to ensure children can focus on learning. Children up to the age of 16 would hand their phones in the morning and would get them back at the end of the school day.

Apparently, around 80% of Swedish primary and middle schools already have this ban. This approach ensures schools are mobile-free zones.

Testimonies from People Affected by Smart Meters Barely a day goes by when Safe Tech International does not provide all-encompassing coverage of the latest news and important events related to modern technologies. Just this week, they covered the Longmont Colorado Testimonials. This is a highly comprehensive catalogue of stories and testimonials from people who are affected by smart meters, cell phones, Wi-Fi, cell towers, and 5G. It details the symptoms and health harms experienced by those near cell towers and other smart meters, and was set up by residents in Longmont, Colorado, who have become awake to the dangers of ubiquitous wireless technology. This extremely valuable resource not only highlights the testimonials by real people whose lives have been so deleteriously affected by radiofrequency radiation, but it showcases the actions taken to hold the telecommunications industry to account from the harms caused by the rollout of this technology, which lacks proper regulation.

