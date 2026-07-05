ACHES has been set up to promote, enhance, and protect human and environmental wellbeing. ACHES provides a forum to highlight and advance the truth about legal, medical and scientific information relating to current and emerging technologies. Our ‘Weekly Picks’ summarise the most relevant news pieces from our partners and collaborators to raise awareness of the health harms caused by such technologies, and offer much-needed solutions to enhance our health.

This July: Reclaim Your Right to Privacy via 704® No More

A call-to-action grassroots movement termed “704 No More® ” highlights that freedom starts with informed choice. It is blatantly clear that wireless infrastructure and smart tech is rapidly expanding. “Cell towers, antennas, and smart devices are part of an ever growing digital ecosystem that collects, transmits, stores, analyzes, and sells our most private information.” ACHES has summarised this topic recently: 704 No More® is a US nationwide, nonpartisan coalition effort by over 100 organisations, to restore state and local control over cell tower and antenna siting. The coalition effort seeks to overturn Section 704 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996. In the USA, Section 704 prevents local government’s ability to adjudicate or regulate wireless infrastructure based on health and environmental effects. 704 No More® is working to restore local control over cell towers and antennas so communities have a say in decisions about how technology is deployed in their communities. Join the “Find the Cell Towers” Community Scavenger Hunt, and How You Can Help: it includes 4 July parades, spreading awareness through flyers and education and sharing your stories. ACHES has campaigned at the local level: see our ACHES Letters.

How Homes Lose Value Near Cell Towers

Also in another post this week by the Children’s Health Defense highlights a video featuring three guests: Drs Rob Brown, KellyLee McFrederick and Sandra Brown. They discuss the ever-growing wireless and telecommunications health issues. Rob talks about his latest book UnPlug, which reveals how invisible toxins – emitted by cell phones and other devices – are impacting our metabolism, immune function and mental health. Dr Brown and KellyLee also share information on their research showing the poor relationship between cell towers and residential property values.

Videos on Lack of Risk Assessment of Telecoms Masts

The property value issue discussed above is also emphasized in a video by Lara Lawson who delivers down-to-earth summaries of how detrimental telecoms masts are to our health and the environment. In a world obsessed with risk assessments and safety, we have these cell towers near houses with no environmental risk assessments, no environmental checks. Incredibly, we have safety certificates with companies that do not exist or are dissolved. Similarly we have certificates with the names of limited companies that do not exist.

In another video, Lara posits how can this infrastructure be put in with no risk assessments? New masts have been erected with phased-array equipment right near people’s balconies. The masts are supposed to be set back 500 meters and with 50-metre inclusion zones near residential properties. Sadly, many do not have a clue what is occurring but the properties will now devalue near this area. Houses worth a million have to look at a view with huge masts. These are ruining cities and the councils are allowing it to go through, via the planning department. Seemingly, they do not care about the residents. Besides the health factors, this is actually to track you and about the remote control of humanity. Once these masts are outside your bedroom, it is no longer a conspiracy theory!

Big Pharma and Big Tech: Patient Pulses in Common

Patricia Burke for Safe Tech International delves into insights from Dr Leon Hammer. Throughout his career he has uncovered a vast amount of health information that can be revealed from feeling the pulse of the radial artery. Dr Hammer says “toxicity is a major problem affecting the general population…I’ve learned this from my patients.” Crucially, he says that “We’re surrounded by radiation…and so it’s become increasingly clear to me that we’re living in a sea of radiation.” He continues: “I happened to turn the television on and it was a hearing…the United States Senate was holding a hearing and it was holding a hearing on radiation. And it was actually not radiation, but so much the effect of cell phones on general health.” Read more about this story on this related Substack.

Some Good News: Major Wins for US Health

In her latest Substack, Theodora Scarato shares some positive news that major grassroots movements are starting to make a difference. School districts across the USA are taking a stand to protect children from high-voltage transmission lines installed near schools. There is a growing pushback against the power lines that are popping up all over farms and neighbourhoods. For example, the Temecula Valley Unified School District decided to oppose San Diego Gas & Electric’s routing of a 500kV high-voltage transmission line near a school. Notably, this resolution lists several scientific research studies that link the EMF emitted by high-voltage power lines to cancer. Read more on this Substack about the growing pushbacks.

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