ACHES has been set up to promote, enhance, and protect human and environmental wellbeing. ACHES provides a forum to raise awareness and advance the truth about legal, medical and scientific information relating to current and emerging technologies. ACHES “Weekly Picks” highlight the most relevant news pieces from our partners and collaborators to raise awareness of the health harms caused by such technologies, and offer much-needed solutions to enhance our health.

Online privacy for children: Stranger Danger

An article published this week on MSN News has exposed how parents should treat their children’s online privacy like stranger danger. A regulator, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), has warned that new research demonstrates that three in four parents fear their child cannot make safe online privacy choices. Parents are concerned that their children might “share personal information in exchange for game tokens or rewards”. These statistics come from an ICO survey carried out in February 2026 of 1000 parents with children aged 4 to 11 years. The survey showed that 22% of children have shared personal information, including health details with AI tools; disturbingly, 24% have shared their real name or address online: the greatest risk was among 8 to 9 year olds. ACHES has cautioned against the excessive use of mobile devices among children, and supports ongoing educational restrictions to protect against the harms of dangerous social media platforms and online content.

What the Government Will and Won’t Tell You

On 2 March, the UK Government launched an online consultation to gather views from the public about what measures to take to protect children from social media, gaming platforms, and AI chatbots. The consultation will close on 26 May 2026. This 3-month consultation aims to explore if there should be a minimum age for social media, and if so, what that age is. It will also determine whether platforms should be required to switch off addictive features, if children should be able to use AI chatbots without restriction, and how age verification enforcement should be strengthened. There is also a new government petition against Ed Tech in schools. However, there are concerns that age verification allows information to be collected and retained, and enables a model of internet governance based on verification and controlled entry that might be used to enable digital ID.

Rallying Against Digital ID: Saturday 25th April

The threat of compulsory Digital ID is ever present: it is not about convenience, it is about control. The Together Declaration is organizing a series of rallies across the UK to take place on Saturday 25 April (2–5pm) in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff, and Belfast. ACHES has prepared a free flyer of ways we can resist Digital ID. The linchpin for ushering in digital technological control requires the latest generation technology (5G), which enables biometric scanning and backhauling of data. Please spread the word and share our flyer.

New Papers on EMFs Related to Biology, Health and Safety

Safe Tech International have highlighted ongoing research on EMFs related to health. On 7 April 2026, Joel M has been circulating abstracts of newly published scientific papers on radiofrequency radiation, and other non-ionizing electromagnetic fields (EMFs) each month since 2016. The complete collection contains more than 2500 abstracts and includes links to these papers. Several hundred EMF scientists around the world receive these updates. To see abstracts for the most recent papers and other volumes of this collection go to the following link here.

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