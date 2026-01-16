ACHES has been set up to promote, enhance, and protect human and environmental wellbeing. ACHES provides a forum to raise awareness and advance the truth about legal, medical and scientific information relating to current and emerging technologies. ACHES “Weekly Picks” highlight the most relevant news pieces from our partners and collaborators to raise awareness of the health harms caused by such technologies, and offer much-needed solutions to enhance our health.

Starmer Stops Plan for Compulsory Digital ID

After writing last week about the perils of Digital ID being introduced in the UK, this initiative has now been thwarted. The Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, was keen to install facial recognition cameras in every town, but the voice of public opinion has started to make great strides in changing autocratic decisions that are not in the best interests of the public. Although positive, we must continue to pressure for Digital ID to be removed altogether. This Saturday on the 17th January 2026 the Together Declaration is organizing a rally at 12 noon in Russell Square, London, relating to the Children’s Wellbeing and the Schools Bill. From the perspective of Digital ID, there are concerns that this Bill risks establishing a national de facto digital ID starting with children, via their NHS number. The Together Declaration has prepared an Open Letter for people to sign in objecting to such measures.

Support OFF February 2026

Next month, we welcome OFF FEBRUARY, part of the OFF Manifesto, a worldwide initiative that is gaining momentum to encourage people to turn off social media and unplug from the digital world during the month of February. Proposed actions are simple: participants are prompted to remove social media apps from their phones for 28 days. This then allows people to reclaim valuable experience in the real world. Some interesting facts: each day people scroll an average of 180 metres on their phones. For the 28 days in February this equates to scrolling just over 5 kilometers. A stroll (rather than a scroll) in nature is far better. Since some children have reported PTSD after seeing graphic videos in schools, a Digital Detox could not come soon enough!

Teachers Strike at Primary Schools Over Violence Culture

Teachers at Lily Lane Primary School in Manchester and Ravensfield Primary School in Tameside have chosen strike action since Tuesday 6th January because of safeguarding and concerns about staff safety and wellbeing. Staff at these schools are experiencing violence and aggressive behaviour from pupils. Teachers have reported that pupils at Ravensfield Primary School have brought knives to school creating unsafe working and learning conditions. The reason for covering this story is that telecommunication infrastructures very close to these schools raise questions about potential environmental risks. News from EM–Radiation Research Trust indicates that mobile phone masts may be located near both schools, potentially including areas adjacent to playgrounds. Wi-Fi systems are used in classrooms, often installed without informing parents or seeking consent. Experts warn that cumulative exposure to radiofrequency radiation could pose risks to children and to staff. It is important that EMF risks are not overlooked.

Childhood Cancers on the Rise: Are EMFs Connected?

Two brothers who were featured on the This Morning programme, this past week have raised awareness about the growing risks of childhood cancers among young children. In 2024, Howard Thomas received a robot to assist his educational learning while undergoing treatment for cancer, and he wants to raise awareness for other children. Sadly, it is not only cancers that are rising in children. Only this week, a family shared how their son, only 24 years of age, passed away from dementia. The harms to children and adults alike caused by our modern technologies and societal norms are all too glaring, and we encourage readers to continue to share these posts on social media to help educate the public on these broader issues.

