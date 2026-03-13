ACHES has been set up to promote, enhance, and protect human and environmental wellbeing. ACHES provides a forum to raise awareness and advance the truth about legal, medical and scientific information relating to current and emerging technologies. ACHES “Weekly Picks” highlight the most relevant news pieces from our partners and collaborators to raise awareness of the health harms caused by such technologies, and offer much-needed solutions to enhance our health.

Questioning History and Questioning Science: Weekend Conference 13–15 March 2026 in Slough/Windsor

How often do any of us get the chance to really question our world, or listen to experts who dare to debunk the mainstream paradigms behind our so-called scientific and historical truths? A 2-day conference this weekend includes an exciting pre-conference visit to Basildon Park followed by a Health workshop. The conference begins on Saturday 14 March with cutting-edge speakers who delve into the truths about consciousness, history, and science. This Questioning History and Questioning Science event provides a fantastic social and networking opportunity to learn about the solutions to the many challenges we face. On Sunday 15 March, the ‘Greatest Secret’ seminar by Professor Gloria Moss offers never-before-heard truths about the extraordinary relating to the Dead Sea Scrolls, the Holy Grail, the Templars, Mona Lisa, Romeo and Juliet, and the secret of the mysterious Rennes-Le-Château. Don’t miss this superb conference: discover more on our ACHES Substack.

Support the Petition to Save Our Landlines

For many vulnerable, elderly, or sick people in our society, a landline phone offers a lifeline as it is a vital aspect of staying safe; for example, landlines can be installed in lifts as an emergency option for those who cannot use stairs. Being forced to exchange traditional landlines for a digital phone could mean that in situations where there is a power cut or the internet goes down, individuals would have no way of calling for help if the lift malfunctions. Crucially, unlike existing landlines, internet-based phones will automatically go down once power is cut. This is just one example of the safety implications for older and disabled people if telecom companies continue their programme of forced transfers from traditional copper-wire landlines to digital alternatives. Silver Voices, the UK campaign organisation for the over 60s, supports retaining landlines. Please sign their petition.

Cancers from Wireless Radiation: Clear Evidence

For over 15 years, the striking evidence that cancers are being caused by mobile phone masts, smart phones, wireless radiation and 5G can no longer be ignored. An article on the EM Radiation Research Trust website reiterates that in 2011, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), a sub-group of the World Health Organization (WHO) classified the entire radiofrequency/electromagnetic field spectrum (RF/EMF) as Group 2 – in other words a possible human carcinogen. The decision reflected near-unanimous scientific consensus, with a vote of 29 to 1 (Download the full report here). IARC’s 2011 Group 2B classification recognized the credible evidence that RF/EMF exposure could increase cancer risk. This highly disturbing conclusion is based on human observations and experimental animal findings, highlighting the need for caution and further research.

Living Near Cell Towers Increases Chronic Immune Stress

An article this week in the Children’s Health Defense exposes the alarming truth that living near a cell tower is associated with elevated markers in the blood that are indicative of chronic immune stress. A peer-reviewed study, published in Electromagnetic Biology and Medicine has found people who live near cell towers have elevated levels of white blood cells, which indicates stress of the immune system. The same study also showed that daily use of a mobile phone for 4 to 6 hours raised people’s white blood cells. The authors of the study wrote: “These results indicate human biological systems are under stress from both mobile phone use and local mobile phone tower exposures, leading to potential health effects”. Ongoing exposure to wireless radiation from cell towers and smart phones may deplete the immune system by chronically elevating the white blood cell count. Also view our ACHES blogs for related information.

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