ACHES has been set up to promote, enhance, and protect human and environmental wellbeing. ACHES provides a forum to raise awareness and advance the truth about legal, medical and scientific information relating to current and emerging technologies. ACHES “Weekly Picks” highlight the most relevant news pieces from our partners and collaborators to raise awareness of the health harms caused by such technologies, and offer much-needed solutions to enhance our health.

Microwave Radiation: Havana Syndrome, EMR Syndrome

A recent story summarises the account of a scientist in Norway who managed to give himself brain damage after he tested an experimental weapon designed to disprove the existence of Havana Syndrome. The unidentified government scientist who was working on a top-secret project, apparently constructed a device that was capable of emitting powerful microwave radiation pulses. The scientist tested the device on himself believing it to be harmless, but he soon developed the symptoms that have plagued many diplomats globally, known as Havana Syndrome. The symptoms of Havana syndrome are similar to those caused by wireless radiation sickness (named Electromagnetic Radiation Syndrome or EMR Syndrome). This latest development adds further evidence to the growing data that pulsed energy devices affect and harm the human body.

A Terrible Addiction – Facebook CEO in Court

The Founder of Facebook (renamed Meta), Mark Zuckerberg was grilled in court this week in a landmark trial on the harms caused by social media addiction. It is the first time a technology mogul has been requested to address a jury about youth safety claims. It is hoped such a trial will hold “these tech companies accountable for their knowledge, their design…and the trade-offs they made at the risk of our own children being harmed”, said Julia Arnold who is suing social media platforms. Zuckerberg was asked to apologise for mental harm and addiction caused by the intentional design of the apps. ACHES has highlighted these concerns via the Unplug to Uplift event, which is mirrored by the increased litigation cases. We applaud OFF February: removing social media apps is a welcome step to reclaiming real life.

ACHES: Say No to Digital ID

There are growing concerns but also a massive pushback against the introduction of compulsory Digital ID. The Together Declaration and many others are taking a stand against the attempts to remove our privacy and freedoms. ACHES has produced a free to download 2-page flyer that anyone can distribute to highlight the dangers of Digital ID, which is about control. If adopted, governments and institutions will only recognise you through this system, and access to many services or resources could be restricted or denied if a Digital ID were imposed. The linchpin for ushering in this technological control requires the latest generation technology (5G), which enables biometric scanning and backhauling of data. Please share this Digital Awareness flyer.

Is EMR from cell towers and wireless causing a diabetes epidemic?

A likely driver of the global escalation in diabetes could be exposure to electromagnetic radiation from electrical power grids, cell towers and wireless devices. Our Collaborators at Safe Tech International have promoted the excellent summary from the Children’s Health Defense of a new report from Dr Paul Héroux. This report includes over 280 citations and provides a deep dive into the evidence showing that exposure to EMR from electrical power grids and wireless radiation can dysregulate metabolism and raise blood sugar levels. Another example of health harms caused by electromagnetic radiation.

