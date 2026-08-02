ACHES has been set up to promote, enhance, and protect human and environmental wellbeing. ACHES provides a forum to highlight and advance the truth about legal, medical and scientific information relating to current and emerging technologies. Our ‘Weekly Picks’ summarise the most relevant news pieces from our partners and collaborators to raise awareness of the health harms caused by such technologies, and offer much-needed solutions to enhance our health.

The Screentime Limited Hangout

This week, Patricia Burke for Safe Tech International highlights Keith Cutter’s Substack that reiterates how children’s brains, and potentially their subsequent abilities, are significantly reduced in association with ‘screen use’. A 2019 study by Professor John Hutton, published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, reported an association between greater screen use and lower measures of white-matter integrity in brain pathways. These areas of the brain support language, executive function, and literacy in pre-school aged children. While shocking, this data has been known for some time; however, a major television network has now stated this in 2026, which is progress. Read his post, as it describes how ‘screen time’, and associated radiation from Wi-Fi and devices are collectively causing harmful EMF exposures that are often ignored. It also makes disturbing parallels whereby decades went by when the dangers of cigarettes were minimized. Truth Wins eventually.

Cell Towers Are a Toxic Burden on Americans

Earlier this week, the Children’s Health Defense published a piece on cell towers being toxic to the American people. In a July MAHA Media Hub interview, Miriam Eckenfels, an international lawyer and public health advocate spoke about the damage that wireless radiation is causing, especially among children. These exposures are significant, but we have control over them, in that we can put our phones down or walk away from other devices that emit radiation. However, the radiation emitted from cell towers is involuntary. In other words, the technology industry is placing infrastructures – such as cell towers – closer to people, including in front of homes, schools, playgrounds, and parks. There are thousands of studies demonstrating the harmful effects of radiation from cell towers on human health, particularly children. Despite this evidence, the government agencies are doing virtually nothing to protect people, in part owing to broad liability shields that the Telecommunications Act 1996 allows. See the full report here.

The Great EMF Habituation

Just a week ago, the World Council for Health (WCH) posted a video interview between Christof Plothe and Keith Cutter. Christof is a longstanding osteopath and naturopath, and is the Science Lead for the WCH. Keith is a survivor of electromagnetic poisoning, who helps raise awareness about how to reduce exposures. In this thought-provoking interview hosted by Keith, Christof explores the many issues surrounding EMF, which are often ignored, dismissed or actively suppressed. These include:

● How a misleading narrative regarding EMF safety has been shaped for many years — and still continues. ● That EMF exposure leads to inflammation, tissue, and nerve damage, as well as autonomic imbalance and oxidative stress. ● The problems of habituation and the false sense that all is well. ● The noticeable differences when our environment is “electrically pristine”. ● Practical recovery steps such as the use of tuning forks, bioresonance and natural frequencies.

See this insightful summary on the WCH Substack page.

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