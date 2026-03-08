ACHES has been set up to promote, enhance, and protect human and environmental wellbeing. ACHES provides a forum to raise awareness and advance the truth about legal, medical and scientific information relating to current and emerging technologies. ACHES “Weekly Picks” highlight the most relevant news pieces from our partners and collaborators to raise awareness of the health harms caused by such technologies, and offer much-needed solutions to enhance our health.

Molly Versus THE MACHINES

On the 5th March 2026 at 9pm UK time, Channel 4 aired a new documentary titled “Molly Vs THE MACHINES” about the tragic death of Molly Russell, and her brave father’s campaigning to fight for online safety. The official documentary Molly Vs THE MACHINES first aired on Sunday 1st March, as part of the Glasgow Film Festival’s premiere. It released the documentary simultaneously in 30-plus cinemas across the country as part of a world exclusive one-night-only theatrical event. The Channel 4 documentary covers two intertwined narratives: the story of what happened to Molly leading up to her tragic death, sadly revealing how her life and death were intertwined. It also interrogates one the broader issues of our time, that surrounding digital systems designed for profit that continue to influence and infiltrate our lives. The timing of this documentary is apt: it coincides with the Government launching a 3-month consultation about safeguarding children against online tech.

Do You Want to Ban Children from Social Media?

The UK Government is now embarking on what it describes as “the world’s most ambitious consultation”. Starting on the 2nd March this week, the Government is launching a consultation where the British public will be asked how they want to protect young people online. Blocking young teenagers from apps such as TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram isn’t the only measure under consideration. Other approaches include overnight social media curfews, restrictions to “addictive” features, such as infinite scrolling and autoplay, as well as blocks to stop children using chatbots. The UK Government public consultation proposal to ban social media for under 16s, is a first indicator that they are responding to the voice of public opinion.

ACHES is most concerned that the UK Government might use this issue to bring in a form digital id through the back door, in making it a requirement of all adults to identify themselves and prove their age before being allowed on to the internet.

Health Impacts of Wireless Radiation

A very helpful video by Dr Rob Brown, presents detailed evidence of impacts on the human body from non-ionizing radiation. Dr Brown is the the Vice President of Environmental Health Trust, Scientific Research and Clinical Affairs at EHT, and a practicing board-certified diagnostic radiologist with over 30 years in practice. He explains the key harms associated with cell phones and other wireless technology. This hour-long video provides background details on electromagnetic fields (EMF), including the electromagnetic spectrum. It describes the dramatic increases in wireless and Bluetooth radiation, and how exposure levels have drastically exceeded tolerable levels. The video explains the cellular effects and harms to the human body, such as oxidative stress, deregulation and clumping of red blood cells, detrimental effects on the heart, the thyroid, breast tissue, cancers, and neurological dysfunction.

Update on Ongoing Court Case against TfL

ACHES has highlighted the harmful FUSION Technology involving electromagnetic radiation installed by Transport for London (TfL). Yunex Traffic FUSION technology has been deployed across ULEZ, and Yunex acknowledges that their products emit radiofrequency signals. FUSION is the combination of radar (collimated microwave frequencies), lidar (collimated infrared frequencies, laser) and visible light technology (cameras). Initial court action has occurred and the case is ongoing. ACHES continues to support this court action, and campaigns to help raise awareness of it.

