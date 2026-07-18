ACHES has been set up to promote, enhance, and protect human and environmental wellbeing. ACHES provides a forum to highlight and advance the truth about legal, medical and scientific information relating to current and emerging technologies. Our ‘Weekly Picks’ summarise the most relevant news pieces from our partners and collaborators to raise awareness of the health harms caused by such technologies, and offer much-needed solutions to enhance our health.

Free Online Summit 20–26 July

Patricia Burke for Safe Tech International highlights a Free Online Summit from 20–26 July 2026 by Lloyd Burrell. This event will explore how electromagnetic fields (EMFs) impact the body and discuss the health challenges many experience, as well as ways to protect yourself. The online EMF Health Summit 2.0 brings together experts exploring the relationship between EMFs, the nervous system, chronic health challenges, and the body’s ability to adapt. You will discover what the research reveals, how individual susceptibility might play a role, and practical strategies for creating a healthier electromagnetic environment. With an extensive line-up of over 40 speakers, including Theodora Scarato, Eric Windheim, Jonathan Landsman, Joseph Mercola and many others, click here to register for this must-see event.

EH Trust Gets Hidden Cell Tower Near School Removed

The EH Trust team witnessed, documented, and reported a camouflaged cell tower being installed directly above a preschool. In a gratifying move, once EHT took action the story received nationwide attention, and the massive, hidden facility was removed within days. Saint Luke Lutheran Church in Montgomery County, Maryland, houses a Christian Day School that enrolls children as young as 2 years old. In mid-June 2026, the EH Trust was made aware of a new cell tower being installed on the roof, directly above classrooms and the school’s playground. Evidence has shown that children are more vulnerable than adults to radiation from cell towers. The EH Trust gathered evidence and photos, which led to an article being published in The Christian Post. This article prompted removal of the tower and faux chimney. Click here to learn more, plus Dr Brown’s book “Unplug: A Radiologist Explores the Damage Caused by Electropollution and How You Can Prevent It”.

“Don’t Trust Tech that Targets Kids”

Jonathan Haidt on a BBC Radio 4 program discusses if the UK is doing the right thing by limiting social media for children. He said “finally the UK was actually the leader in the world with age-appropriate design codes.” The fact the UK Prime Minister has committed to doing an Australian style bill to ban social media in under 16s is fantastic, he says. This should be replicated around the world. But how do you do this right? Are these bans putting enough pressure on companies to make their products less addictive, or moderate harmful content, for example? Letting the companies off the hook makes no sense. If countries require tech companies to ‘age-gate’ their products if they are harmful for children, then companies hate this. It puts a huge incentive on them to change so they don’t get covered by other countries imposing age limits.

The UK should be looking at platform features as much as possible to create a standard that companies can aspire to to make their products safer. First, we should get social media scrolling out of childhood and puberty. We should also recognize that 15-second video entertainment is not fun, and triggers addictive behaviours, leading to depression, anxiety, self-harm and suicide. Until this year, companies have not been incentivized to care about children. There is more to do, but Jonathan explains why Australia’s first step is the beginning and others are now following. One final tip: no screens in the bedroom. Also textbooks and paper instead of learning on screens is vital. Listen to the video here.

UK Plans Midnight Social Media Curfew: 16- and 17-Year-Olds

The government announced on July 15 that the UK plans to introduce a default overnight curfew on social media apps for 16- and 17-year-olds. Under these plans, users within that age bracket would be barred from using certain apps between the hours of midnight and 6am. In-app features designed to keep users scrolling, including videos that play one after another that continuously offer up personalized content, would also be turned off by default. The move follows an announcement by the UK Government last month that it would be banning under-16s from social media entirely. UK Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Liz Kendall said in a July 15 statement that these measures “will be crucial in helping young people get the sleep they need, focus on school and college, and spend more quality time with family and friends.” In the plan to ban under-16s from social media, platforms such as Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and X will all be prohibited for those below the age threshold. Messaging services such as WhatsApp and Signal will still be permitted. Opponents of such bans also warn that their implementation requires the government to gather data on everyone. Limiting social media in children is welcomed, but not as a covert way to introduce covert surveillance.

EMF Resources: 25 New Papers on EMFs, Biology, Health

Patricia Burke for Safe Tech International has posted that 25 New Papers on electromagnetic fields (EMFs) and biology or health were added on July 14, 2026 within Electromagnetic Radiation Safety. Joel M. Moskowitz (PhD) at the School of Public Health, University of California, Berkeley, has been circulating abstracts of newly-published scientific papers on radiofrequency and other non-ionizing EMFs on a monthly basis since 2016. The complete collection of these articles contains more than 2,500 abstracts with links to the papers. Several hundred EMF scientists around the world receive these updates. For abstracts of the most recent papers to download, see here.

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