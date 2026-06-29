ACHES has been set up to promote, enhance, and protect human and environmental wellbeing. ACHES provides a forum to highlight and advance the truth about legal, medical and scientific information relating to current and emerging technologies. Our ‘Weekly Picks’ summarise the most relevant news pieces from our partners and collaborators to raise awareness of the health harms caused by such technologies, and offer much-needed solutions to enhance our health.

RFK Jr Speaks Out On Cell Phone Ban in Schools

A very short video by the Environmental Health Trust (EH Trust) shows HHS Secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr highlighting that one of the biggest threats we are facing now is cell phones and social media. He says they are working to pass legislation in almost every state — so far, 18 states have already passed restrictions on cell phones in schools. Children initially objected to this change, but his observations in a school cafeteria indicate how they have embraced this change. He notes 600 children were all talking to each other and no one was looking at their palm (i.e. phone). He comments that test scores have gone up and disciplinary problems have declined. Some parents say some of their children are no longer using their cell phones in cars. They are coming home and talking to families at the dinner table. RFK Jr explains there are many issues with cellphones, including radiation problems. He warns: “Never let your child go to bed with a cellphone next to their head”. He has done lots of litigation on this and the science is overwhelming: over 10,000 studies. The data reveal that radiation is really bad and the USA has less regulation on this issue than any other country in the world. See ACHES coverage of this critical topic.

AI Data Centres and Grid Harmonic Distortion

A very recent post on the Environmental Health Sciences website reveals how the rapid growth of AI data centres is degrading power quality, and is causing harmonic distortion (often referred to as ‘dirty electricity’) — as well as increasing electromagnetic interference and contributing to electrical pollution in communities nationwide. A Bloomberg report that has measured 770,000 residential sensors across the USA found that these power distortions can extend for miles outside the facility. Harmonics refers to high-frequency voltage spikes that disrupt clean alternating current flowing through electrical wires in homes. It occurs when the quality of the power supply is disrupted by fluctuations. The higher-frequency fluctuations that travel through interior house wiring create unintended electromagnetic field (EMF) exposure that can affect the health of people and pets.

There have also been reports of harmonic distortion occurring very near to data centres. The health implications of altered electrical environments cannot be overstated. Many studies are industry sponsored and downplay research showing adverse health outcomes from EMFs. The World Health Organization (WHO) classified wireless and cell tower radiofrequency radiation (RFR) as a possible human carcinogen (Group 2B). Adult and childhood cancers, ADHD, asthma, increased miscarriage risk, and other illnesses have been associated with increased EMF exposure. Read the story here.

Document cover up on harms of Wi-Fi in schools

Patricia Burke for Safe Tech International has exposed a post by Peter Anthony Cowan that documents how Oregon Health Authority (OHA) buried documents from a manipulated study on Wi-Fi in schools. Peter explains how documents he sent to the OHA to find safer ways to live with the technology around us, and documentation about health concerns relating to Wi-Fi, mysteriously disappeared. The Oregon SB 283 was a review the state legislature had ordered the OHA to look into regarding the health effects of wireless radiation on schoolchildren, because the integrity of the report was called into question. When Peter tried to look up the report 2 days after it was posted, it had disappeared along with other supporting data. The plot thickens: the Archives Division said it is not a records issue, the Ethics Commission said it is not a meetings issue, and the Public Records Advocate’s office said it is not a disclosure issue. So what is it? Read more about this story here.

June 24: International Day Against Electromagnetic Pollution

For 20 years, environmentalist and health advocacy organizations in Europe and Latin America have recognized June 24th as the International Day against Electromagnetic Pollution. To mark this day, the Environmental Health Trust website includes information about the health risks associated with wireless routers, and offers some practical, easy-to-implement solutions to help minimize and mitigate these risks, which are well worth the effort. See here for more details.

ACHES is a not-for-profit organisation that is funded by donation, and not supported or influenced by any sector of industry or government. If you have enjoyed this post and others, please share this information with as many people as possible, and subscribe to the ACHES Substack. To donate to ACHES, please see the homepage. Another way to support our mission is by purchasing apparel from Freedomforlifeshop.com, which will help support ACHES and our campaigning work.