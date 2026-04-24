ACHES has been set up to promote, enhance, and protect human and environmental wellbeing. ACHES provides a forum to highlight and advance the truth about legal, medical and scientific information relating to current and emerging technologies. ACHES “Weekly Picks” summarise the most relevant news pieces from our partners and collaborators to raise awareness of the health harms caused by such technologies, and offer much-needed solutions to enhance our health.

Grassroots Opposition Against Cell Towers and 5G

This week, the Children’s Health Defense in the USA highlighted how Congress is bringing in a bill that would allow telecommunications companies to force cell towers wherever they want, which amounts to a full scale federal takeover. ACHES and Safe Tech International have summarised this bill previously: H.R. 2289. This bill represents federal overreach as it would strip all powers from state and local governments over the placement of wireless facilities, and give it to Washington D.C. and the telecom industry. Everyone in the USA has been encouraged to take action: a template letter is available to help stop Congress from the takeover of local cell tower decisions.

Action This Week Postponed the Federal Bill HR 2289

Safe Tech International continues to cover updates of the above story showing how communities across the USA are increasingly pushing back against the unchecked expansion of new cell towers and small cell networks. The House Committee on Rules postponed a scheduled vote earlier this week on a bill intended to strip local governments of the authority to reject the installation of unwanted cell towers near homes, schools and parks in their communities.The pushback by concerned citizens is working: fierce local opposition has successfully stalled or halted major telecom projects in California, Nevada, Arizona, Nebraska, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, and Georgia. For over a decade, local advocacy groups have voiced their concerns about the unchecked placement of cell towers. Such concerns are validated by recent research showing that cellphones and wireless radiation limits fundamentally fail to protect the public against cancer and reproductive harm. Dr Joel Moskowitz notes: “We are witnessing a tipping point. Communities are no longer willing to accept the blanket installation of wireless infrastructure near their homes and schools, especially when independent scientific bodies are raising massive red flags about public safety.” However, in her latest Substack, Patricia Burke for Safe Tech International indicates that the temporary pause on this Congressional bill may soon resurface. We will continue to update readers on this story as more unfolds.

RFK Jr Speaks Out About the Risks of Cell Phone Radiation

In a short video, HHS Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr states that the biggest threats we are now facing are cell phones and social media. “We have legislation that we are working to pass in almost every state. So far, 18 states have already passed this, which is to have restrictions on cell phones. There are all kinds of problems with cell phones, including radiation problems.” He further warns to “never let a child go to sleep with a cellphone next to their head.” RFK Jr has litigated against this issue, and he reiterates that the science is overwhelming with 10,000 studies. This has gone to the Court of Appeals in Washington. He concludes: “The radiation emitted from cellphones is very bad and it is really troubling that we have less regulation about this issue in the USA than any other country in the world.”

Social Media Risks To Children Cannot Continue, says PM

Sir Keir Starmer has told tech bosses that the risks children face on social media “can’t go on like this”. However, he did not guarantee action by the summer to crack down on harms. The Prime Minister asked Senior figures from social media platforms, such as X, Meta, YouTube, TikTok and Google, to go further on protecting young people. He hinted at the possibility of measures to restrict children’s access to social media sites. Starmer said: “I am determined we will build a better future for our children, and look forward to working with you on this.” On 20th April this week, the Government said it will introduce a legal ban on smartphones in schools. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has written to schools encouraging them to follow new guidance from the Government that schools be phone-free for the entire day. This welcome news shows how our collective efforts are starting to make a difference.

However ACHES would not support the use of these concerns as a way to bring in digital ID by the back door.

These Apples A Day Will Not Keep the Doctor Away

Over a decade ago the health risks from mobile devices were known. On the website, Towards Better Health, the following shocking facts were laid bare. Did you know that when a child holds an iPad in portrait mode on his lap or against his chest the radiofrequency radiation is penetrating his internal organs? When a child holds an iPad in landscape mode, his or her hands are covering the constantly transmitting antennas when the Wi-Fi is turned on. When the Wi-Fi antenna in an iPad is turned on, it emits a burst of radiofrequency approximately every 4 seconds, equating to 900 blasts per hour, and this exposure does not include any additional data signals resulting from uploading and downloading activities. In 2023, multiple organizations called for Apple to withdraw its iPhone 12 from the entire European market owing to safety concerns.

UK Campaigning to Resist Telecoms Structures is Working

In Surrey, a preapplication for a telecoms mast was thwarted by local residents, including councillors, who are concerned about the health effects of 5G cell towers on the health of nearby residents. Plans for the 24-metre phone mast near a children’s playground have caused concern for residents in Caterham Valley. Cornerstone Telecommunications sent out a notification letter in January, with details of the proposed positioning of the mast next to the playground. The letter was intended to “provide information” as Cornerstone intends “to submit a prior approval application to the Local Planning Authority”. Local residents formed a protest group to fight the mast’s installation, which has been successful. Another concern was the cumulative effects that the electromagnetic fields (EMFs) emitted by the phone mast could have on residents with active implantable medical devices. The local group looked into other cases where proposed site applications were challenged, including the successful 2-year battle with Cheltenham Borough Council to overturn plans for a 5G mast. This story, similar to many across the country, emphasizes how grassroots activism is making a difference.

Rallying Against Digital ID: Saturday 25th April

This Saturday on the 25th April, the Together Declaration is organizing a series of rallies from 2–5pm across the UK in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff, and Belfast. This movement is to object to compulsory Digital ID, which is not about convenience but control. ACHES has prepared a free flyer of ways we can resist Digital ID. The linchpin for ushering in digital technological control requires the latest generation technology (5G), which enables biometric scanning and backhauling of data. Please share our flyer.

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