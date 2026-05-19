Dr Lisa Hutchinson

Much has been written in the past few weeks about the Hantavirus on the Cruise ship. In his latest Substack, Mark Playne (NOTB) highlights the symptoms of this virus and how this correlates with EMF sickness. He delves into the science of these symptoms, which I summarise here.

Hantavirus: Not the Full EMF Story

The initial onset symptoms reported by those afflicted, or sadly killed, by the virus include the following: fever, chills, muscle aches, fatigue, muscle aches, particularly in the legs, thighs and back, extreme lethargy and weakness, often severe headaches, as well as nausea, vomiting, dizziness and abdominal pain. However, the rapid next phase onset that is severe includes respiratory and cardiovascular symptoms. These include: a dry persistent cough that worsens quickly, shortness of breath, dyspnea, hypotension, tachycardia, oedema and fluid accumulation as well as pulmonary oedema. Collectively, these symptoms also align with electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation exposure illness – also termed electromagnetic radiation syndrome or EMR Syndrome (see our previous Blog on this topic).

Initial Phase and Second Phase Symptoms

The initial symptoms described above—such as fever, chills, muscle aches, fatigue—are congruent with the body’s natural detoxification response to electromagnetic radiation exposure. In the second symptom phase, which describes progression to respiratory/cardiovascular crisis are mechanisms Mark describes in his book as an exact match for EMF and graphene-based structures causing blood cell aggregation—which is also known as rouleaux formation. A likely cause are high levels of EMF. The following links between EMF exposure and the biological mechanisms include:

● Blood cell aggregation caused by the disruption of ion channels that reduce oxygen transport across lung tissue ● The sensation of ‘fluid in the lungs’ and breathlessness ● Cardiovascular collapse that stems from reduced oxygen delivery to cardiac tissue

The vital aspect to all this is that if graphene or hydrogel structures are present (from vaccines or other environmental toxins) the above described symptoms amplify significantly. The widespread deployment of Wi-Fi, advanced 4G and especially 5G, would exacerbate these symptoms further. In his book, Mark Playne discusses the use of certain frequencies and how these can be particularly problematic in terms of symptom initiation. Sudden anxiety, heart palpitations, increased cranial pressure, cognitive disruption, brain fog, and sleep disturbances are all signs of EMF exposure.

Calcium Channel Influxes

A deeper dive into some of the respiratory and heart symptoms can be explained when one understands the biochemistry behind the symptoms. EMF radiation, particularly at specific frequencies when sustained can cause voltage-gated calcium channels to be activated in the heart tissue. This leads to an influx of calcium into the heart cells. This calcium influx disrupts the heart’s electrical signals and causes the heart to beat faster and with a dysregulated pattern. Simultaneously, the blood cells aggregate (rouleaux formation) that reduces oxygen delivery to the tissues. Thus, the combined reduced oxygen availability and influx of calcium into the heart causes a chaotic electrical state and cardiovascular dysfunction.

Other expert scientists have highlighted that intracellular calcium is triggered following exposure to EMFs. Indeed, numerous studies have shown that non-thermal effects of microwave and other frequency EMFs can be blocked or greatly lowered by calcium channel blockers. This finding illustrates that EMFs act by activating the voltage-gated calcium channels (VGCCs), which allow calcium ions to flow into the cell. This effect occurs with microwave, RFR waves as well as extremely low frequency EMFs—such as from our electrical power lines.

Non-thermal Effects and Health Issues

The levels deemed safe by International, EU, UK and US safety guidelines, however, only consider thermal effects of EMFs. The disturbing reality is that non-thermal effects occur at levels many orders of magnitude lower than the threshold deemed safe for thermal effects. Biological effects that are non-thermal include reduced fertility, neurological effects such as insomnia, headaches, depression, anxiety and cognitive decline. Other biological effects include damage to DNA, including oxidative stress, which is a known precursor to the development of cancer. Chronic exposure to EMFs also causes cardiac effects via electrical defects.

An Electromagnetic Problem

An interesting further explanation to describe the swelling and oedema experienced by those with EMR Syndrome is explained not by traditional capillary leak mechanisms. Rather, the aggregation of blood cells in the capillaries of the lungs can block the microcirculation. This creates a fluid block and, together with the disrupted ion channels, this enables excess fluid to seep into alveolar spaces, producing the ‘fluid in the lungs’ symptoms and breathing difficulties. In fact, electromagnetic disruption of cellular membranes and blood flow is responsible for the cardiac failure noted. Since the causes of these symptoms is electromagnetic toxicity and not infection or haemorrhagic in the standard sense, the remedy would also require EMF removal.

Substances that support cellular repair include nattokinase, shilajit, and iodine for support of cellular function. Grounding and earthing also restore natural bioelectric balance. Mark Playne says it plainly: you cannot treat an electromagnetic problem with antiviral medicine. Ways to stop the pathophysiology include preventing or stopping EMF exposure, reversing blood cell aggregation, restoring proper ion channel function, and enabling cellular repair. Other remedies include magnesium that restores ion channel function caused by EMF disruption, as well as copper that supports mitochondrial function and oxidative stress recovery.

Graphene: an Internal Antenna

Graphene and hydrogel structures have intrinsic paramagnetic properties. For people with graphene-based structures in their bodies, for example, from EMF exposures, vaccines, or dental work, a complication is created. It is well known that metal reflects and concentrates electromagnetic waves. Graphene acts as an internal antenna. It can pick up and respond to external frequencies even if some external shielding is present. When metal is in close proximity to EMFs, it acts as a resonance chamber. This is because metal reflects and concentrates electromagnetic waves internally, which can reinforce the EMF frequency.

Pulsed EMFs Cause More Harm

All wireless communication devices communicate via pulsations, which are potentially more dangerous compared with continuous wave EMFs of the same average intensity. 5G by design is a very highly pulsed and high intensity EMF. Although the pulsed energy may only last a few nanoseconds (10-9 seconds), pairs of pulsations that occur within a few microseconds of each other and on a continuous basis—even for relatively short durations—can cause considerable harmful biological effects. An important point is that some of the exposure windows produce high level effects at levels approximately 100,000 times below the allowed safety guideline limits.

Children: Particularly Vulnerable

Children are particularly sensitive to EMFs because they have developing brains and a greater surface area-to-volume ratio than adults, resulting in relatively higher EMF exposures. Therefore, Wi-Fi and cell phone tower radiation near schools are a particular concern. The extraordinary high numbers of 5G antennae in close proximity to homes, schools, hospitals, and businesses makes exposure prevention almost impossible.

Solutions: MasterPeace

As we have highlighted on numerous posts on ACHES, dangerous EMFs from Wi-Fi, mobile devices and other transmitters are causing a plethora of harmful biological effects, including many cancers, cardiac arrest, severe respiratory decline and cognitive disturbances. Fortunately, scientists have developed MasterPeace, a detoxification support that removes nanoparticles, toxins, heavy metals, and other chemicals on a cellular level. MasterPeace is a sea-plasma mineral-rich water containing natural nano zeolites that is a master binder and neutralizer of virtually all toxins. We will write more on the science behind this product in future posts.