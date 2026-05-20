May 20, 2026

Dr Lisa Hutchinson

Emma Dunwell interviews Nicholas Martin, and within this video (31 minutes into the video) he highlights the creation of the Digital Twin, as part of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Sir Keir Starmer supports the Davos based WEF which is interested in the fourth industrial revolution, which plans to change human beings from a biological system to an AI or artificial system. How will this be achieved? This is not going to be done by implanting chips into people. Instead, if someone has received a vaccine, especially since 2017—they might contain in their bodies massive quantities of nanoparticles. If they then travel to a ULEZ zone, the technology within ULEZ biometrically scans that person and can can create a digital twin. The person will not know that they are full of nanoparticles and won’t know the technology is inside them. This horrendous plan is being done covertly.

Sadly, this is the way governments have been for a long time—they do not tell the truth. This is why Nicholas Martin went into local government: to tell the truth. Where you find truth you find compassion. So, it is vital to get this information to the public. What can this AI construct do in relation to tracking? This next statement is critical. The World Economic Forum (WEF) has boasted the following: “When the Internet of Things (IoT) connects with your body, it results in the Internet of Bodies (IoB). The Internet of Bodies (IoB) is an extension of the IoT and basically connects the human body to a network through devices that are ingested, implanted, or connected to the body in some way. Once connected, data can be exchanged, and the body and device can be remotely monitored or controlled”.

An artificial twin is essentially your biometrics held on a computer. Most people assume that your personality is contained in your brain cells. However, modern quantum science has shown that we have a natural biological Wi-Fi field—spanning several feet—around our head and body. The brain cells extract from this field all the information for your biology, biometrics, and your physiological reactions and all of your memories are contained within this natural field. The architects behind the Fourth Industrial Revolution want to scan you and create a ‘digital twin’ and link this digital twin to an AI computer.

In quantum reality, there is something called “entanglement”, which means you have this mysterious connection between connected natures of energy. So, your natural biomorphogenetic field will be duplicated and put on a computer: this is part of the WEF transhumanistic agenda, which they have openly spoken about. They want to connect you directly to the internet, and this is how they are doing this. Part of the enormous interconnected grid that is connecting all beings to the artificial networks across the globe is being achieved through 5G, as this beam-forming, non-isotropic energy captures biometrics data from every individual and then backhauls the data back to an AI computer.

The global expansion of digital ID systems and the growing integration of biometric identification into everyday services, whereby digital ID is not limited to an app, but is created when legal identity and biometrics are combined. Nearly every country is developing some form of digital ID and moving towards even more centralized control. Crucially, governments can access and consolidate identity data from private institutions. Moreover, digital ID enables more precise and enforceable forms of surveillance. Centralized identity systems can be used for direct state control.

Once the ‘digital twin’ has been created, your entire metrics, including how to access daily services and banking, as well as all your personal and health data will be held in data centres on huge AI computers. It is therefore incumbent on all individuals to stop Digital ID, and the ability to create an entirely AI manipulated and fabricated world, which would result in ultimate control of every person by the state, or fourth industrial revolution architects. ACHES strongly opposes Digital ID covert technology that has been introduced for surveillance and centralised control, and which is harmful to public health. Look out for further excerpts on this subject from ACHES. To donate to ACHES, please see the homepage. Another way to support our mission is by purchasing apparel from Freedomforlifeshop.com, which will help support ACHES and our campaigning work.