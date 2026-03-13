How often do any of us get the chance to really question our world, or listen to experts who dare to debunk the mainstream paradigms behind our so-called scientific and historical truths? A 2-day conference this weekend includes an exciting pre-conference visit to Basildon Park followed by a Health workshop. The conference begins on Saturday 14 March with cutting-edge speakers who delve into the truths about consciousness, history, and science. This Questioning History and Questioning Science event provides a fantastic social and networking opportunity to learn about the solutions to the many challenges we face on a daily basis. On Sunday 15 March, the ‘Greatest Secret’ seminar by Professor Gloria Moss offers never-before-heard truths about the extraordinary truths relating to the Dead Sea Scrolls, the Holy Grail, the Templars, Mona Lisa, Romeo and Juliet, and the secret of the mysterious Rennes-Le-Château.

The thoughtful planning and organisation of this event enables attendance for the whole event, from Friday morning through to Sunday late afternoon, or allows people to just select those parts that are of greatest interest to them or that they are free to attend. Let’s delve into the conference programme.

Friday 13 March

From 11.00am to 4.30pm, attendees can relax at Basildon Park, which is conveniently located 35 minutes from the Hotel.

At 5.30pm there is a Workshop with Clive De Carle that is focused on frequency healing (with the chance to try out special frequency chairs). You can also ask Clive questions about health.

Clive De Carle will discuss the hidden Tesla healing technologies that were normal in medicine and dentistry a hundred years ago.

Fortunately, these machines still exist. Clive will be bringing some incredible working examples, and anyone in pain should seek out a treatment from him because pain is often resolved in minutes, even if the duration of the pain has been 10 years or more! The treatments can often be permanent and almost always effective.

Saturday 14 March

This year you can expect an action-packed conference with exciting presentations on History and Science, which runs from 9.00am to 7.00pm and includes lunch.

The event opens with a presentation by Adi Andrei on how raising consciousness can fast-track access to important new truths concerning history. Sam Osmanagich will present major new discoveries concerning the pyramid complex in Bosnia dating back to 30,000 years ago. Guy Anderson will speak about Tartaria, a documented previous civilisation hidden from history books, but likely responsible for the buildings, art, and music that we associate with Western civilisation, but with these outputs repurposed under new names. Mark Devlin gives us an incredible insight into predictive programming. Then, Gloria Moss provides the real truth behind history’s deadly plagues and how this has been a repeating Playbook over centuries, along with other sinister agendas, such as stealing of children; the Vatican, Monarchy and State appropriating control over our souls, bodies and minds!

Sunday 15 March

Several solutions will be presented in the final part of the conference on the morning of Sunday 15 March. The solutions range from raising our frequencies and engaging in prayer (Katherine Armitage); using the power of our Minds (Heather Rainbow) and of our unconscious (Janet Godfrey) to will actions into being; new findings concerning transformative Light Therapy (Ruth Milner) are presented using the healing powers of Light 4 Therapy.

Finally, Gloria Moss and Katherine Armitage discuss the more practical ways we can reclaim our sovereignty by setting up private trusts.

CONFERENCE SPEAKERS 14–15 MARCH 2026

Below is an at-a-glance overview of the programme:

Mark Devlin: Predictive Programming for Cultural Conditioning

Adi Andrei: Consciousness Evolution on Earth – the End of Childhood

Sam Osmanagich: Exciting new discoveries at the Bosnian pyramids

Guy Anderson: Tartaria and the last Great Reset

Gloria Moss: Time to halt history’s playbooks: (a) pandemics (b) removing children (c) re-purposing buildings (d) controlling the mind, soul and body of humans.

Katherine Armitage: One solution: the role of Trusts in protecting our assets

Ruth Milner: How Light Therapy can transform healing

Heather Rainbow: The power of the mind to achieve healing Katherine Armitage: The power of prayer and raising frequencies Janet Godfrey: The power of the unconscious mind

As a fabulous addition to this meeting, the organizers have arranged the Transformational Truth Awards Ceremony on the evening of the first day of the conference, Saturday 14 March.

The Award ceremony will celebrate the work of those responsible for Transformational Truths, past and present, whose contributions have often been ignored in favour of contributions that can harm humanity.

Examples of prized contributions that have harmed include:

The Nobel prize in 2023 for Physiology/Medicine, awarded to two American academics, Professors Drew Weissman and Katalina Karikó on ways of introducing venoms into mRNA vaccine technology. Then, in 2008, Dr Luc Montaignier won the same prize for his alleged discovery of the human immunodeficiency virus involved in AIDS, despite a body of work that questions the existence of viruses (as widely understood) rather than in their original meaning of ‘virus’, the Latin word meaning ‘poison’ or ‘venom’. The Awards will also include nominations for the ‘Wurst’ awards – those who have put humanity on a downward trajectory – and also ‘Withdrawal of Honours’ nominations.

Sunday 15 March

Gloria Moss will reveal the results of thirty years of research that she has kept to herself for most of this time. Learn shocking truths about the Holy Grail, the Mona Lisa, Romeo and Juliet, and the mysterious Rennes-Le-Château. If you are not frightened of debunking mainstream truths that impact on mainstream religions, Gloria Moss will guide you through the maze of extraordinary facts, with new information for those who attended the one-off London workshop 2 years ago.

For the full outline and booking details, please see this link.

Any questions at all, please just email learningholidays@protonmail.com or phone 0777 1535 08

Fuller speaker biography outlines are shown below:

SPEAKERS /PRESENTERS

Mark Devlin is a well known and widely respected broadcaster and author of the books ‘Musical Truth’ Volumes 1, 2 and 3 that document the dark side of the music industry. Mark will co-host the Transformational Truth Awards on Saturday 14 March and will speak on Predictive Programming for Cultural Conditioning at Saturday’s conference.

Adi Andrei is a former NASA data scientist, and an A.I. expert who eventually realised that the most mysterious unexplored universe is actually within ourselves. As a result, he decided to dedicate his life to creating technology and educational approaches for self-exploration and consciousness development. Together with his partner, Hitomi, he recently published the book Reality Decoder: A Soul’s Guide to the Earthly Experience (

https://realitydecoder.com

). He also teaches, and gives presentations on the subject of consciousness, technology, and soul evolution.

Dr Sam Osmanagich is a Bosnian-American scientist, independent researcher, and founder of the nonprofit foundation Archaeological Park: Bosnian Pyramid of the Sun, located in Visoko, Bosnia-Herzegovina. He has dedicated over 40 years to exploring ancient civilizations, sacred geometry, pyramid technologies, and megalithic sites across more than 60 countries on six continents. Since 2005, he has led the groundbreaking Bosnian Pyramid Project, the largest active archaeological site in Europe, attracting interdisciplinary experts, volunteers, and tourists from around the world.

Guy Anderson is a self-confessed former Mason, son of a Master Freemason, now turning history on its head with his work on Tartaria, a civilisation that has left magnificent traces of its existence behind it, but without acknowledgement in history books. His book “Tesla and the Cabbage Patch Kids” charts the Reset that, he claims, followed 1776. He will be sharing some of these enthralling findings with us.

Gloria Moss PhD (Prof) Worked in the British University system and is the author of eight books and 80 peer-reviewed journal articles and conference papers. She now works as an independent researcher, revealing truths about history and contemporary events. Some are published by Truth University Press whose books include “Light Bulb Moments and the Power of Critical Thinking”, “The Dark Side of Academia: How Truth is Suppressed“ and “Plagues, Pandemics and Fires: Playbooks Used in Resets Past and Present”. You can freely access its Substack ‘Truth Reports’ - https://truthreports.substack.com/8

Clive De Carle recovered from a life-threatening condition with natural remedies. He shares his knowledge and experience on nutrition, supplementation, and alternative therapies on his website

https://clivedecarle.com/

Katherine Armitage is a homeopath and full-time activist, working tirelessly on multiple fronts. She is active in initiatives relating to EMF radiation, unlawful taxes, food and farming, and is co-author with Gloria Moss on the book Light Bulb Moments and the Power of Critical Thinking, published by Truth University Press.

Ruth Milner has worked in the electrophysical modality sector for over 27 years and is a member of The International Light Association, a global association of academics, researchers and therapists using light, colour, and sound for health and wellness. It’s all frequency and these modalities can help the body to heal. She specialises in the application of red and near-infrared light (‘photo biomodulation’) and will present new findings concerning light’s psychological and spiritual effects.

Heather Rainbow obtained her first degree in Modern Languages at St Andrews University, and then qualified as a Chartered Physiotherapist. She has undertaken courses in numerous health modalities and is leading the way on new thinking concerning the Mind-Body connection.

Janet Godfrey has spoken at all our conferences and reminded us, in challenging times, of the importance of positive thinking.