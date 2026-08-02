ACHES Substack

ACHES has been set up to promote, enhance, and protect human and environmental wellbeing. ACHES provides a forum to highlight and advance the truth about legal, medical and scientific information relating to current and emerging technologies. Our ‘Weekly Picks’ summarise the most relevant news pieces from our partners and collaborators to raise awareness of the health harms caused by such technologies, and offer much-needed solutions to enhance our health.

More Videos from ACHES International

Fake 5G Tower Safety Certificates

Just this week on Facebook, Lara Lawson has provided yet another excellent short video to go through the certificates for the 5G towers, and explain they are fraudulent. For a mast near her house, she shows the application for the tower was under the name of Hutchison UK Ltd. This company does not exist – it is not listed on Companies House. You cannot just use a company name with Ltd at the end. It has to be a proper registered limited company. Lara showed the safety certificate for compliance with ICNIRP (International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection), for the associated tower, which has Three UK Limited written at the top. That company was dissolved in 2015 and we have the proof. This causes a problem relating to credibility as an incorrect legal entity listed raises massive legal questions.

Who is legally responsible? Is the insurance valid? How does this guarantee enforceability in disputes in courts? The company name on the safety certificate was dissolved in 2015; the certificate was issued in 2022. This is a serious red flag. This document cannot be legally reliable. A company that is dissolved and not on Companies House cannot legally trade or issue certificates. Furthermore, it cannot carry out contracts or regulated work, or issue legally binding certification – also it has no insurance cover as a trading entity. This situation typically means it is fraudulent. It is more than just a typo or mistake. This anomaly has been identified in over 1300 certificates across the UK.

There is no legal entity existing behind the work, as insurance tied to the company will not be valid. This undermines the purpose of the compliance certificate – and would be treated as invalid. A safety certificate issued in 2022 under a company name dissolved in 2015 is not a minor error. It strongly suggests that the certificate is not legally reliable to meet compliance requirements. This is the problem we have. The fact the company does not exist, and we have contacted the person that owns the company that was dissolved. The dissolved company had nothing to do with the telecommunications industry, when dissolved in 2015. They should have set up a separate new company to put on the certificate, which raises serious questions. See our ACHES Blogs that expose the collective harms from telecommunication infrastructures.

Understanding Our Hidden 5G Surveillance

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1JhgJy4YRi/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Nicholas Martin, Chairman of ACHES talks about 4G and 5G. 4G is very good for mobile phones because it is a very good way of operating a mobile network for phones. This 4G is an entirely different technology from 5G. 4G is isotropic radiation, which means that it drops off with distance in terms of power intensity. 5G is very different: it is a beam-forming wave that can travel at high intensity for many miles. 5G is not for your mobiles; rather, it is there to scan and backhaul information. The way it achieves this is by creating a beam of energy that sweeps around and picks up emitted data and sends that emitted data back to an AI computer for analysis.

For example, in modern-day streetlights that are now LED lights that have replaced the old sodium lights. In the lighting head is a 5G antenna. So if you are in a street with lots of 5G streetlights then you have what is called an array, by the arrangement of each lighting head in one unit in the overall array of the lights in the street. That can send beam waves that can scan the street and pick up information and send it back to the computer. The modern-day traffic monitoring equipment is also doing this tracking. It is audio enabled and can listen to you and see you, and backhaul all the information back to a computer for analysis and storage.

Now, why would anyone want to do that in a modern free society? The answer is we are not in a free society and it should be explained to the public why the government is scanning your data and your biometrics, and sending this back to an AI computer. Once everyone knows what is going on, people rightly will object to this because we are supposed to be in a free democratic society. This increased awareness will bring about change in our society legally and properly.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1JhgJy4YRi/?mibextid=wwXIfr

ACHES is a not-for-profit organisation that is funded by donation, and not supported or influenced by any sector of industry or government. If you have enjoyed this post and others, please share this information with as many people as possible, and subscribe to the ACHES Substack. To donate to ACHES, please see the homepage. Another way to support our mission is by purchasing apparel from Freedomforlifeshop.com, which will help support ACHES and our campaigning work.